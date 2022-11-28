2024 BMW M5 Rumored With More Than 700 HP

Scheduled to start deliveries in 2023, the first-ever M to feature hybrid assistance is the XM. Rather than an electrified axle, it features an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF.
The plug-in system will carry over to the next-generation M5, which is rocking the G90 codename. Believed to start production in July 2024, it will be joined by the first M5 Touring since the V10-powered E61. The G99 station wagon is expected to enter series production that November.
Output ratings for the M5 twins are all over the place for the time being, but everyone agrees the XM's powertrain will be shared with them. BMW Blog understands that 525 kW and 800 Nm are in the offing, figures that convert to 704 horsepower (make that 714 ps) and 590 pound-feet. Easily the most potent M5 ever, the seventh generation would be 60 ponies more powerful than the XM. The peak torque numbers are perfectly matched.
There is, however, a bit of room for improvement. Scheduled to arrive just after the XM launches in the United States market in the first quarter of 2023, the XM Label Red will sweeten the deal to 550 kW (748 metric ponies or 735 horsepower) and some 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet).
It remains to be seen if the higher-output M5 will receive Label special editions like the XM or soldier on with the more traditional Competition moniker. The F90 CS stands just above the Competition, and even though it produces the same peak torque, it’s both punchier and lighter to boot.
The CS is the most powerful M5 currently in production, flaunting 467 kW (635 ps or 626 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) from a twin-turbocharged V8 that BMW calls S63. The N63-based engine will be phased out in favor of the XM’s new S68, which also displaces 4.4 liters.
