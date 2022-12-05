Abandoned Repair Shop Has a Yardful of Derelict BMWs, Rare Gems Included

Documented by "The Bearded Explorer," this place is a mystery as far as its location goes. While our host usually explores places like this from Great Britain, this property is somewhere in mainland Europe. And I say "somewhere" because while the guys mention "if you come to Belgium, make sure you bring a coat," at the beginning of the video, some of the cars shown on camera have French license plates.
But that's not surprising, because vloggers that explore these types of places rarely provide exact coordinates to prevent too many people from disturbing them (most likely at the owner's request).
Moving on, this place used to be a car repair shop at some point. And based on the footage, it's safe to assume that it was shut down and abandoned following a fire that made the entire roof collapse.
The owner left everything behind, including the cars his employees were working on in the shop, as well as a big collection of vehicles parked in the massive yard behind the building.
The highlight of this video pops up at the 3:10-minute mark, almost hidden in a small room in the shop. It's buried in junk and missing a few components, so it's barely recognizable at first glance, but the close-up footage reveals it's a BMW E9.
Yup, that's the predecessor to the first-generation 6 Series and the platform that spawned the iconic 3.0 CSL.
Granted, this abandoned Bimmer is not a desirable and expensive CSL. It's more like a 2800 CS from the early days, but it's still a hard-to-find classic. Built from 1968 to 1971, the 2800 CS saw daylight in only 6,283 units. And if it's not a 2800 CS or a 3.0 CSi from the mid-1970s, it's even rarer regardless of the badge.
Moving into the yard, our host discovers even more BMWs. Most of them are E46 and E36 models, but the stash also includes at least a handful of second-generation (E30) 3 Series compacts.
And I'm not only talking about coupes and sedans, you'll also see an estate and even a convertible, both of which are far more difficult to find nowadays. Sadly, all of them are in poor shape.
But there's an even cooler Bimmer in this yard. It pops up at the 9:20-minute mark in the form of a first-generation 3 Series (E21). It's a very desirable two-door coupe version, but it's in even worse shape than most E30s parked here. It's missing most of the rear fascia, the interior is junked, and the engine is incomplete. What a shame!
Oh, there's also a Porsche 944 hidden among the Renaults, Peugeots, and the more recent BMWs that populate the yard. Hit the play button below to check them all out.
