Eins, Zwei, Not-a-Polizei: BMW i4 Cop Car Is a Demo, Police Cruiser at Heart

Are German cops now cruising down the streets in BMW i4 cars? Not quite, because even if it may look very legit, it was built as a concept, to raise awareness about the risks of unsafe tuning.
Part of the ‘TUNE IT! SAFE! 2022/2023’ campaign, it has AC Schnitzer behind it, and it follows in the footsteps of their previous project, an M240i that is currently on display at the Essen Motor Show, in Germany.
Dressed in the country’s typical police livery, which combines white, yellow, and blue, it has ‘Polizei’ written the hood, front doors, and rear bumper, and emergency lights on the roof signed by Hella. Foliatec was responsible for the wrap, and SecurLux for the safety foil on the side windows.
AC Schnitzer, on the other hand, gave it a familiar makeover inside and out, which you may remember from our previous coverage a few months ago. All sorts of add-ons give it a meaner stance, from the usual chin spoiler to the bits decorating the sides, roof and trunk spoilers, additional flicks above the taillights, and rear diffuser, all of which were homologated for road use.
Further contributing to its revised stance are the sport springs that lower the suspension by approximately 20 mm (0.8 in) at the front and 25 mm (1 in) at the rear compared to the stock BMW i4. Besides bringing the car closer to the ground, they also improve the cornering stability, the tuner says.
Wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires, 255/35 at the front and 265/35 at the rear, the wheels were also signed by AC Schnitzer. They are called the ‘AC4 Flow Forming’, have a black and silver bi-tone look, and they measure 8.5x20 inches at the front, and 9.5x20 inches at the rear.
Finally, the tuner has prepped a series of updates for the interior too, like the aluminum pedals and footrest, aluminum cover for the iDrive controller, and aluminum key holder. The zero-emission powertrain has obviously remained untouched.
