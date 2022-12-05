Restored 1965 BMW R60/2 Drips With Classic Bavarian Flair of the Finest Kind

For the most part, we wouldn’t refer to BMW’s modern bikes as particularly charming, but the sixties were a very different time.
After it was bought by the present-day owner about a year ago, this 1965 BMW R60/2 went on to regain its former youth thanks to an extensive overhaul. The fuel tank and fenders got a fresh coat of paint during the restoration, while the swingarm, leading-link Earles forks, and double cradle frame have all been powder-coated to round things out.
Seating comes in the form of a replacement Denfeld saddle, and new steering head bearings ensure stability. Up in the motorcycle’s cockpit, you’ll spot refurbished VDO instrumentation sitting ahead of modern control cables, but don’t let the digits on that odo fool you because its total mileage is, in fact, unknown. Now, on we move to the work concerning this R60/2’s powertrain.
Having seen its cylinders honed, carbs revamped, and oil slingers cleaned, the horizontally opposed engine exhales through stainless-steel Keihan plumbing. Furthermore, it comes equipped with fresh bearings, seals, and piston rings, as well as a newly-replaced ignition coil. Braided fuel lines and a youthful petcock keep the bike’s fueling system operating smoothly, while electrical juice is supplied by a replacement six-volt battery.
Motorrad’s antique gem is brought to life by a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin featuring Bing inhalers and two valves per cylinder head. Accompanied by a four-speed gearbox, the mill is good for up to 30 hp at 5,800 rpm and 36 pound-feet (49 Nm) of torque lower down the rev range. Ultimately, its grunt can lead to a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph).
As you’re reading these very words, the numbers-matching R60/2 we’ve just inspected is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer! You may register your best offer until Thursday, December 8, but there’s no way of knowing how much you’ll have to spend in order to meet the reserve. Nevertheless, what we can tell you is that the highest bid amounts to a substantial twelve grand for the time being.
