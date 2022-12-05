Restored 1965 BMW R60/2 Drips With Classic Bavarian Flair of the Finest Kind

More on this:

1 This 2020 McLaren Speedtail Is Up for Grabs With Only 175 Miles on the Clock

2 Spotless 2002 Ducati MH900e With Delivery Miles Is Nothing Less Than Pure Bliss

3 1969 Dodge Charger Is a Mysterious B7 Blue Survivor With a Super-Rare Option

4 This Ferrari Dino 246 GT Was Once Part of a Car Show, Now Can Be Part of Your Collection

5 Moonshine-Running '70 Chevelle SS 454 Is a Numbers-Matching Real-Life Bootlegger