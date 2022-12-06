Impressive Collection of Legendary Datsun Z Cars From the '70s Is Up for Grabs

In the 1970s, the U.S. automotive industry was going through what was called the “Malaise era,” characterized by rigorous and strict emissions regulations. The decade is often seen as the dark age for car design, with the 1974 oil crisis leading to the demise of many sports cars on the continent. Meanwhile, car manufacturers from Europe and Japan carried on with their car design duties and came up with real gems. Also, they capitalized on the situation in the U.S. and imported their cars to North America.