1969 Dodge Charger Is a Mysterious B7 Blue Survivor With a Super-Rare Option

The Daytona is obviously the rarest and most desirable of the bunch, but it's also radically different than the regular Charger. Then there's the Charger 500, yet another NASCAR-spec production model built in a little over 500 units (just like the Daytona).
The HEMI Chargers are even more difficult to source. Records show that 432 units left the factory with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, and far fewer than that have soldiered on until 2022.
But things can get even rarer if we factor in certain option combinations. The White Hat Special package, for instance, is even rarer than a HEMI.
If you're not familiar with this bundle, it was part of the company's "Dodge Fever" marketing campaign of the late 1960s. It wasn't restricted to the Charger, though, as it was also offered on the Coronet, Dart, and the Polara.
All told, the bundle wasn't all that special beyond the fact that it was an accessory package offered at a discount. But customers who went with the white and green tops got some really cool-looking rides. Come 2022, and only a few of these White Hat Specials are still around.
There's no precise information on how many were ordered and how many survived, but most owners agree that only a little over 100 examples are known to exist.
So while this bundle isn't all that special beyond a couple of attention-grabbing vinyl top finishes, it's quite rare nowadays. The B7 Blue example here is one of those cars.
Located in Alabaster, Alabama, this 1969 Charger has seen better days. But unlike the green White Hat Special car I found in March 2022, this one still has its original white top. And it's in pretty good condition for a vinyl roof that's more than 50 years old.
It's unclear if the B7 Blue coating is original or not, but the Charger looks decent, save for a bit of patina, some scratches, and some rust in the quarter panels. It's like a survivor that's been repainted at some point, most likely more than 20 years ago.
white upholstery must have been gorgeous when new. You really can't beat a blue-over-white configuration if you're into high-contrast combos. And unlike the paint, it sure looks like the upholstery is factory-original.
The engine bay, on the other hand, is a bit of a mystery. The V8 is clearly a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) mill, as stated in the ad. It's also the correct powerplant for the White Hat Special, which was only available with the 383 and the smaller 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8, but we don't know how original it is.
Because while the engine block color is correct for 1969, many components, including the valve covers and the air filter, are not original. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't say if the 383 is a numbers-matching mill or not. Photos of the undercarriage are also missing, but the seller claims "the car has absolutely no rust in frame rails."
But even so, it does appear to be an authentic White Hat Special example because the auction is getting a lot of attention. Offered at no reserve by eBay seller "7t1cuda," the Charger attracted no fewer than 94 bids and sits at $42,900 with more than three days to go. That's not bad for a non-R/T car in this condition.
The HEMI Chargers are even more difficult to source. Records show that 432 units left the factory with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, and far fewer than that have soldiered on until 2022.
But things can get even rarer if we factor in certain option combinations. The White Hat Special package, for instance, is even rarer than a HEMI.
If you're not familiar with this bundle, it was part of the company's "Dodge Fever" marketing campaign of the late 1960s. It wasn't restricted to the Charger, though, as it was also offered on the Coronet, Dart, and the Polara.
All told, the bundle wasn't all that special beyond the fact that it was an accessory package offered at a discount. But customers who went with the white and green tops got some really cool-looking rides. Come 2022, and only a few of these White Hat Specials are still around.
There's no precise information on how many were ordered and how many survived, but most owners agree that only a little over 100 examples are known to exist.
So while this bundle isn't all that special beyond a couple of attention-grabbing vinyl top finishes, it's quite rare nowadays. The B7 Blue example here is one of those cars.
Located in Alabaster, Alabama, this 1969 Charger has seen better days. But unlike the green White Hat Special car I found in March 2022, this one still has its original white top. And it's in pretty good condition for a vinyl roof that's more than 50 years old.
It's unclear if the B7 Blue coating is original or not, but the Charger looks decent, save for a bit of patina, some scratches, and some rust in the quarter panels. It's like a survivor that's been repainted at some point, most likely more than 20 years ago.
white upholstery must have been gorgeous when new. You really can't beat a blue-over-white configuration if you're into high-contrast combos. And unlike the paint, it sure looks like the upholstery is factory-original.
The engine bay, on the other hand, is a bit of a mystery. The V8 is clearly a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) mill, as stated in the ad. It's also the correct powerplant for the White Hat Special, which was only available with the 383 and the smaller 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8, but we don't know how original it is.
Because while the engine block color is correct for 1969, many components, including the valve covers and the air filter, are not original. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't say if the 383 is a numbers-matching mill or not. Photos of the undercarriage are also missing, but the seller claims "the car has absolutely no rust in frame rails."
But even so, it does appear to be an authentic White Hat Special example because the auction is getting a lot of attention. Offered at no reserve by eBay seller "7t1cuda," the Charger attracted no fewer than 94 bids and sits at $42,900 with more than three days to go. That's not bad for a non-R/T car in this condition.