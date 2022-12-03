This Ferrari Dino 246 GT Was Once Part of an Auto Show, It Can Be Part of Your Collection

In 1969, Enzo Ferrari (who was already in his 70s) was in talks with Fiat’s Gianni Agnelli to pass over the production of Ferrari cars. This would give il Commendatore some of his free time back to focus on the company’s racing department while also securing Ferrari’s future as a production car manufacturer.
The Ferrari Dino 246 GT entered production before making its first official appearance at the Turin Show in 1969, with 81 examples produced by the end of that year.
Although it looked nearly identical to its predecessor, the 206 GT, there were a few differences. For once, there was the fuel filler cap, which on the 246 GT was concealed under a flush fitting flap, while the 206 GT had an external chrome-plated cap. That would also be the easiest way of telling which one is which.
In addition, the 246 GT had a larger 2.4L V6 engine (instead of a 2L one), which was made of cast iron instead of aluminum and produced 192 hp (195 ps). Then there was the lengthened wheelbase, which on the 246 GT measured 2,340 mm (around 7.6 ft), adding 60mm (0.2 ft) to that of the 206 GT. Plus, the twin exhaust pipes on the 246 GT were a larger diameter.
A 246 GTS model was introduced at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show, which had a black removable roof and no rear quarter windows. Altogether, 2,487 Dino 246 GT units were built, as well as 1,274 Dino 246 GTS examples, with production running between 1969 and 1974.
The one we’re checking out today is a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT, and is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.
Chassis 03096 was put on display at the 1972 San Francisco Auto Show and was bought by the current owner in 2020. The car features Rosso Dino paintwork, which is mostly the original factory-applied coat, with a few small touchups that were required after removing the headlight plexiglass covers.
The car features 14″ Campagnolo wheels (presumably installed by the original owner) mounted with 250/70 Michelin XWX tires. All four of them are equipped with servo-assisted disc brakes, with the brake master cylinder and calipers having been rebuilt at the beginning of 2020, as noted by the seller.
Powered by the aforementioned 2.4L V6 engine (believed to be the original factory unit) paired with a five-speed manual transaxle, this Dino 246 GT could hit a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h) fresh off the factory, although the dash features a 170 mph (270 km/h) speedometer.
With 29,402 miles on the odometer (47,318 km), the car will bring along a set of spare seats, one of four 14″ Cromodora spare wheels, as well as all the paperwork. The auction will be going on for about 9 more days, and even though the car is not exactly cheap, it still has a long way to go until it gets to the $3 million mark.
