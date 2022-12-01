When it comes to car enthusiast entertainment, most would be in agreement that Top Gear is among their top choices, and such is the case with this trio of YouTubers. In order to pay homage to the famous TV show, they decided to launch their own series called Car Trek a couple of years ago.
With the history out of the way, it’s time to meet the hosts. They are Tyler Hoover, who runs the Hoovies Garage YouTube channel, Freddy Hernandez, who is known as Tavarish, and Ed Bolian, who is the man behind VINwiki. They are all entertaining in their own right but put them together and you get a slight hint of that Top Gear type of friendship.
Of course, this translates into the cars each of them chose. The theme of the new series is buying wrecked and repaired exotic cars for less than the price of a new C8 Corvette. So, obviously, that was completely disregarded by two of our protagonists, which was abundantly clear when they introduced their cars at the Thunderhill raceway park.
Ed brought a 2017 Audi R8 V10 that had a clean history with only minor cosmetic damage, while Freddy decided the best option was his McLaren 675LT, which cost a grand total of $240,000 to buy and fix. Tyler was left as the only person to respect the terms of their challenge, having brought a previously wrecked 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider that he bought for just 100 grand.
Considering two of the cars were previously crashed (rather severely), they all had to be inspected before being allowed on the track. Unsurprisingly, Ed’s Audi was in tip-top shape, while Tyler’s Ferrari barely passed the inspection and was allowed to go and hoon about. Meanwhile, the 675LT rebuilt by Freddy himself had to stay back and have a coolant leak fixed, which obviously prompted quite a few remarks from the co-hosts.
With all the cars ready, the next challenge was up. The trio would have to race Indy Pro 2000 driver Reece Gold. Despite Freddy having the most powerful car, with 666 hp (675 ps) and 516 lb. ft. (700 Nm) of torque, he crossed the finish line second against Reece’s 1JZ-powered Toyota Corona. Tyler did not fare much better, spinning out of the race lead and losing as well. This left Ed and his R8 with 610 hp (619 ps) and 413 lb. ft. (560 Nm) of torque to win against the 17-year-old, which he did.
The video concludes with a top contest down the straight of the circuit between the three YouTubers, which ended in the most predictable fashion. The McLaren took first place, followed by the Audi, and the Ferrari with its meager 562 hp (570 ps) and 398 lb. ft. (540 Nm) of torque came last.
