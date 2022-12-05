This 2020 McLaren Speedtail Is Up for Grabs With Only 175 Miles on the Clock

The fourth Ultimate Series McLaren after the F1, P1, and Senna, the Speedtail also happens to be the fastest series-production McLaren ever. Capable of 250.4 miles per hour (403 kilometers per hour) on full song, the BP23 is a hybrid-assisted hyper GT with 4.0L twin-turbo V8 muscle.
The force-fed lump and permanent magnet electric motor develop 1,036 horsepower (1,050 ps) on full song. Maximum torque would make a heavy-duty diesel truck blush, with McLaren quoting 848 pound-feet (1,150 Nm). The parallel hybrid system incorporates a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.6 kWh. Penned by Robert Melville and Alex Alexiev, the Speedtail employs a Graziano-developed transmission of the dual-clutch variety, the seven-speed unit you’ll also find in the 720S and Senna.
Offered for one year only, the spiritual successor of the F1 numbers merely 106 units, mirroring the F1’s production run. The car in the videos below is SBM23GDGXLW403072, the 72nd of 106 examples produced by McLaren’s automotive division. Currently showing just 175 miles (282 kilometers) on the odometer, this gray-painted hypercar is listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Montana title in the name of a Montana-based LLC.
Finished in Metallic Gray over Tan and Rich Brown leather upholstery, the Macca is currently located in Reno, Nevada. The Speedtail doesn’t feature side-mounted airbags, and instead of conventional side mirrors, it comes with two retractable cameras connected to A pillar-mounted video monitors. In other words, the three-seat hypercar isn’t road-legal stateside.
Be that as it may, the Show and Display rule allows certain vehicles to be exempted from federal motor vehicle safety standards if said vehicles are historically or technologically significant. The Show and Display rule has its limitations, though, chief among which is annual mileage. Owners cannot exceed 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) per year, which may be a turn-off for some peeps. On the other hand, nobody in their right mind would drive a blue-chip collectible like the Speedtail that much because garage queens are preferred over well-enjoyed and well-maintained cars.
Pictured with carbon-fiber aerodynamic covers on the front wheels, SBM23GDGXLW403072 originally retailed at 1,750,000 pounds sterling base. The options specified on this vehicle hiked up the price to 1,836,000 pounds sterling, which converts to 2,241,306 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. That, of course, doesn’t include the cost of shipping from the UK to the United States and the NHTSA’s Show and Display approval.
In light of this information, the current high bid of $2,000,000 for this car certainly doesn’t meet the reserve set by the first and only owner thus far. The Bring a Trailer auction will end Wednesday, December 14th, at 8:05 pm. Bring a Trailer previously listed a Speedtail, the 60th of 106 produced, in June 2022. That one didn’t sell despite a high bid of $2,350,000.
Offered for one year only, the spiritual successor of the F1 numbers merely 106 units, mirroring the F1’s production run. The car in the videos below is SBM23GDGXLW403072, the 72nd of 106 examples produced by McLaren’s automotive division. Currently showing just 175 miles (282 kilometers) on the odometer, this gray-painted hypercar is listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Montana title in the name of a Montana-based LLC.
Finished in Metallic Gray over Tan and Rich Brown leather upholstery, the Macca is currently located in Reno, Nevada. The Speedtail doesn’t feature side-mounted airbags, and instead of conventional side mirrors, it comes with two retractable cameras connected to A pillar-mounted video monitors. In other words, the three-seat hypercar isn’t road-legal stateside.
Be that as it may, the Show and Display rule allows certain vehicles to be exempted from federal motor vehicle safety standards if said vehicles are historically or technologically significant. The Show and Display rule has its limitations, though, chief among which is annual mileage. Owners cannot exceed 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) per year, which may be a turn-off for some peeps. On the other hand, nobody in their right mind would drive a blue-chip collectible like the Speedtail that much because garage queens are preferred over well-enjoyed and well-maintained cars.
Pictured with carbon-fiber aerodynamic covers on the front wheels, SBM23GDGXLW403072 originally retailed at 1,750,000 pounds sterling base. The options specified on this vehicle hiked up the price to 1,836,000 pounds sterling, which converts to 2,241,306 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. That, of course, doesn’t include the cost of shipping from the UK to the United States and the NHTSA’s Show and Display approval.
In light of this information, the current high bid of $2,000,000 for this car certainly doesn’t meet the reserve set by the first and only owner thus far. The Bring a Trailer auction will end Wednesday, December 14th, at 8:05 pm. Bring a Trailer previously listed a Speedtail, the 60th of 106 produced, in June 2022. That one didn’t sell despite a high bid of $2,350,000.