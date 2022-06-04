2020 McLaren Speedtail Is Up for Grabs With 23 Miles on the Odo, It Can't Be Driven a Lot

It’s not every day that you get to see a 2020 McLaren Speedtail put up for auction on a public platform. The out-of-this-world vehicle can be admired and properly discovered by anyone. It has only 23 miles on the odometer, and it looks straight out of a sci-fi movie thanks to its white-on-black paint color scheme. But here’s why you can’t drive it very far if you manage to outbid those already interested.
If you think about it, choosing matte white as the main color and black as secondary for a McLaren Speedtail might not be the first option for many people out there. But look at the photos! The hypercar or, even better said, the hyper-GT is presenting itself as something that came to fruition after the British brand acquired some extraterrestrial consultancy services. It’s sleek, cool yet sensible, and it can travel lots of miles without compromising the driving experience or the comfort of the people in it.
The roof, wheels, and some other parts in black might divert your focus from the entirety of this amazing grand tourer, but one thing should be known before joining in on the fun: you can’t drive this vehicle legally in the U.S. for more than 2,500 miles per year! Just like this 6x6 Mercedes Truck, the McLaren was imported under the “show or display” exemption. Furthermore, it must be made available for inspection by NHTSA promptly after they request it or the time frame for one is close to expiring.
If you’re still interested, there’s another thing you must account for. There’s an $80 fee the selling dealer is charging for the documentation. Also, the driver sits in the middle!
The current bid on the auctioning website is $2,350,000. Everyone expects it to go higher, so be ready to have the funds available if you’re preparing to bid for this extremely low mileage hypercar. There are only ten days remaining until a new owner will be found for the 60th Speedtail ever built.
Among the interesting features this 2020 McLaren Speedtail has, you’ll find a twin-turbo V8 that’s helped by an electric motor to achieve efficiency and impressive power that's connected to a seven-speed DCT. There's also a lot of carbon fiber. The lightweight, strong material is used for the monocoque and the body panels. Wheels of different sizes add to the amazing handling experience, while electrochromic glass, retractable side cameras instead of mirrors, and an aluminum suspension are there to enhance the ownership experience.
The roof, wheels, and some other parts in black might divert your focus from the entirety of this amazing grand tourer, but one thing should be known before joining in on the fun: you can’t drive this vehicle legally in the U.S. for more than 2,500 miles per year! Just like this 6x6 Mercedes Truck, the McLaren was imported under the “show or display” exemption. Furthermore, it must be made available for inspection by NHTSA promptly after they request it or the time frame for one is close to expiring.
If you’re still interested, there’s another thing you must account for. There’s an $80 fee the selling dealer is charging for the documentation. Also, the driver sits in the middle!
The current bid on the auctioning website is $2,350,000. Everyone expects it to go higher, so be ready to have the funds available if you’re preparing to bid for this extremely low mileage hypercar. There are only ten days remaining until a new owner will be found for the 60th Speedtail ever built.
Among the interesting features this 2020 McLaren Speedtail has, you’ll find a twin-turbo V8 that’s helped by an electric motor to achieve efficiency and impressive power that's connected to a seven-speed DCT. There's also a lot of carbon fiber. The lightweight, strong material is used for the monocoque and the body panels. Wheels of different sizes add to the amazing handling experience, while electrochromic glass, retractable side cameras instead of mirrors, and an aluminum suspension are there to enhance the ownership experience.