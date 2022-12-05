Entering a $500 Car Into an Endurance Race Is a Challenge, Finishing Is Tricky

The 24 Hours of LeMons is an amazing race that involves amateur drivers and $500 cars. It is meant to be a form of grassroots motorsport for enthusiasts on a budget, and there is a $500 cap for the vehicle, without including any safety equipment. In other words, it costs significantly more than $500 to enter, but you must agree to sell your vehicle to the organizers for $500 if they ask.
Back in 2021, popular YouTuber ChrisFix had prepared an E46 BMW 330xi into a track weapon, which he used along with his team for their debut in the LeMons endurance race. Things did not end in their favor, as their race was cut short after just 15 laps. Their engine was not prepared for the event, and they decided to buy one from the scrapyard in hope of continuing.
Long story short, the team did not complete the race but put quite an effort into it. With such a frustrating end to a race, all they wanted for their next event was a shot at finishing the race. Being in a different position from last place was a welcome bonus, but the team's goal was to finish. We have seen this before.
With the lesson learned from last year, the team got on its tiptoes and prepared for the event in 2022. The vehicle received fresh fluids in the hope that everything mechanical would withstand the race, while the team got its hopes up for a good run. In endurance racing, the goal is first to finish the event, so it is like a marathon, but with vehicles.
Since all the teams must bring cheap cars to the starting line, you know that issues are bound to happen. Again, there is no compromise on safety, so everyone has a full rollcage welded in, as well as racing bucket seats, a racing harness, a cut-off switch, as well as a fire extinguisher system. These are not cheap, mind you, but are not a part of the $500 budget.
It is also important to note that this race does not last for 24 hours, but is split into two days of racing that add up to many hours. Because their last attempt at racing ended after just 15 laps, and one lap takes around two minutes on this track, ChrisFix and his friends were hoping to enjoy the car for more than 30 minutes at first, and then get everyone on the registered roster behind the wheel.
Just like in an FIA-mandated endurance series, the 24 Hours of LeMons does not allow a single driver to compete for the entire length of the event. The goal is to find a crew that is willing to share the cost of having a team with you, having several drivers that fit in the car without having to move the seat, and getting everyone on the same page to race.
Also, another essential element is being sure your vehicle runs properly and having enough technical knowledge and experience to repair things on the fly.
Except for safety elements, everything can be fixed at events like these, but only if the people on the team are willing to do it, as well as have the right tools for the job. Fixing problems before they become serious is key, just like in the big league.
Without further ado, watch ChrisFix and his team at their 2022 endurance race at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Without further ado, watch ChrisFix and his team at their 2022 endurance race at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.