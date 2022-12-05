Entering a $500 Car Into an Endurance Race Is a Challenge, Finishing Is Tricky

The 24 Hours of LeMons is an amazing race that involves amateur drivers and $500 cars. It is meant to be a form of grassroots motorsport for enthusiasts on a budget, and there is a $500 cap for the vehicle, without including any safety equipment. In other words, it costs significantly more than $500 to enter, but you must agree to sell your vehicle to the organizers for $500 if they ask.

7 photos