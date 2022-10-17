This Porsche 914 Is an Affordable Classic Sports Car with Racing Pedigree

The Porsche 914 is an often overlooked car from the German luxury car automaker, but it played an important role in Formula 1, as it was the first-ever safety car. It was used in 1973 at the Canadian Grand Prix to limit the speed of competing cars on the racetrack.
Released in 1969, the Porsche 914 was a joint development between Porsche and Volkswagen. Also known as the VW Porsche in Europe, the two-seater sports car came in two variants: a Porsche-powered car named 914/6 and featuring a 911T flat-six engine, and a Volkswagen version, the 914/4 powered by a VW flat-four. In the USA, both versions were marketed at Porsches.
Back in the 1970s, the car enjoyed tremendous success, with around 119,000 units sold between 1969 and 1976. That’s mainly because the mid-engined sports car offered racing thrills at an affordable price.
Today, the entry-level Porsche vehicle is a perfect solution for people looking for a vintage sports car experience at a reasonable price. The examples still in existence are sold for very little money, particularly the 914/4 model.
A surviving example of the Porsche 914/4 variant is now up for grabs via Marqued out of Eldersburg, Maryland. The matching numbers car is offered with 86,400 miles on the clock, and the current owner spent over $7,800 on a series of improvements (replacing the sail panel, the dash pad, as well as various body/window/top seals) and recent maintenance work.
The little sports car comes in Bahia Red, a color option it shares with the Porsche 911, and it received a fresh coat of paint in 2013. It is powered by a 2.0 liter VW flat-four engine that sports a pair of Weber 44 carburetors and is said to produce 100 ps (99 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 118 lb-ft of torque. Other notable features include independent front and rear suspension, SSI heat exchangers, Targa removable roof, and new Fuchs replica alloy wheels.
With only one day left on the online auction, the highest bid now stands at $18,914. Go check it out on Marqued website.
