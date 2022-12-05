Spotless 2002 Ducati MH900e With Delivery Miles Is Nothing Less Than Pure Bliss

This thing can also be viewed as a potential investment opportunity, given its cult classic status and high probability of soaring in value over time.
Almost every Ducati MH900e of the 2,000 produced will bring about a museum-worthy condition and low mileage, but the example shown above is on another level! Besides looking absolutely impeccable from head to toe, this limited-edition treasure displays just 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) on the odo. Those were added during delivery, and even the protective cardboard covers for the oil cooler are still in place.
Essentially, what you’re seeing here is a brand-new motorcycle that could give just about any serious collector butterflies. The Bolognese rarity is now heading to auction equipped with youthful timing belts and fresh fluids all-round, but the current bid of $21k won’t be enough to cover the reserve. If you’ve got a small fortune to spare, feel free to place yours on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by December 7.
Commemorating the legendary Mike Hailwood and his TT-winning race bike from 1978, the MH900e was the stylistic brainchild of Pierre Terblanche. It debuted back in 2001, featuring a 904cc desmodromic L-twin mill borrowed from Ducati’s contemporary 900SS. The fuel-injected powerhouse carries four valves actuated by a single overhead cam, and it’s paired with a six-speed transmission.
When solicited, the engine is capable of mustering up to 75 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins. This grunt lets the Italian stunner run the quarter-mile distance in 11.9 seconds, before topping out at a maximum speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
As regards the Duc’s running gear, its suspension arrangement comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks at the front and a Sachs piggyback monoshock at the back. Braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) module down south, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers. Lastly, its dry weight comes in at 410 pounds (186 kg).
Essentially, what you’re seeing here is a brand-new motorcycle that could give just about any serious collector butterflies. The Bolognese rarity is now heading to auction equipped with youthful timing belts and fresh fluids all-round, but the current bid of $21k won’t be enough to cover the reserve. If you’ve got a small fortune to spare, feel free to place yours on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by December 7.
Commemorating the legendary Mike Hailwood and his TT-winning race bike from 1978, the MH900e was the stylistic brainchild of Pierre Terblanche. It debuted back in 2001, featuring a 904cc desmodromic L-twin mill borrowed from Ducati’s contemporary 900SS. The fuel-injected powerhouse carries four valves actuated by a single overhead cam, and it’s paired with a six-speed transmission.
When solicited, the engine is capable of mustering up to 75 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins. This grunt lets the Italian stunner run the quarter-mile distance in 11.9 seconds, before topping out at a maximum speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
As regards the Duc’s running gear, its suspension arrangement comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks at the front and a Sachs piggyback monoshock at the back. Braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) module down south, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers. Lastly, its dry weight comes in at 410 pounds (186 kg).