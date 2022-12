Spotless 2002 Ducati MH900e With Delivery Miles Is Nothing Less Than Pure Bliss

Almost every Ducati MH900e of the 2,000 produced will bring about a museum-worthy condition and low mileage, but the example shown above is on another level! Besides looking absolutely impeccable from head to toe, this limited-edition treasure displays just 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) on the odo. Those were added during delivery, and even the protective cardboard covers for the oil cooler are still in place.Essentially, what you’re seeing here is a brand-new motorcycle that could give just about any serious collector butterflies. The Bolognese rarity is now heading to auction equipped with youthful timing belts and fresh fluids all-round, but the current bid of $21k won’t be enough to cover the reserve. If you’ve got a small fortune to spare, feel free to place yours on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by December 7.Commemorating the legendary Mike Hailwood and his TT-winning race bike from 1978, the MH900e was the stylistic brainchild of Pierre Terblanche. It debuted back in 2001, featuring a 904cc desmodromic L-twin mill borrowed from Ducati ’s contemporary 900SS. The fuel-injected powerhouse carries four valves actuated by a single overhead cam, and it’s paired with a six-speed transmission.When solicited, the engine is capable of mustering up to 75 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins. This grunt lets the Italian stunner run the quarter-mile distance in 11.9 seconds, before topping out at a maximum speed of 133 mph (215 kph).As regards the Duc’s running gear, its suspension arrangement comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks at the front and a Sachs piggyback monoshock at the back. Braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) module down south, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers. Lastly, its dry weight comes in at 410 pounds (186 kg).