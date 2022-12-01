Original Walt Siegl Ducati Leggero Offered for Sale in Pristine Condition

Austrian-born high-end motorbike designer and manufacturer Walt Siegl is one of the best-known customizers in the world. His unique, bespoke motorcycles serve as inspiration to many bike builders with their timeless design, excellent craftsmanship, and avant-garde technologies.
An absolute eye-catcher, the Walt Siegl Ducati Leggero you see here was built in 2019 and is a true unicorn. That’s because it is the only unit ever built with this color scheme, and even though a couple more Leggeros exist in Europe, this one is said to be the only one that has gone through and passed the comprehensive German TÜV vehicle exam. This means it meets German safety requirements and is road legal in the EU.
This Leggero motorbike is offered in pristine condition and is built on a handmade Trellis frame crafted of chromoly tubular steel. Walt Siegl cut and welded it himself in his workshop.
The bike features a Kevlar fuel tank and bodywork and is not only lighter (weighs just 150 kilograms or 330 lbs) but also sturdier than the original Ducati bike. It rides on rebuilt Showa forks up front, and an Öhlins monoshock came into place in the rear for more stability.
In terms of performance, the Walt Siegl Leggero takes power from a fully rebuilt L-twin engine from the Ducati 1000SS. The motor was improved by Bruce Meyers Performance and can now output close to 100 hp.
The motorbike rides on ceramic-coated Marchesini wheels wrapped in sticky Dunlop Sportmax tires. Other noteworthy features include Brembo brakes front and back, optimized exhaust ports, carbon fiber seat pan, Alcantara upholstery, and Motogadget mirrors.
This stunning 2019 Walt Seigl Ducati Leggero is now looking for a new owner. It is up for grabs out of Germany with just 3,750 km (2330 miles) on the odometer, and according to the listing on Classic Driver, the asking price is $39,909 or €38,500.
