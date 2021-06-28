Mercedes-AMG S 63 Undergoes Surgery by Mansory, Signature Edition Arises

Pick any Mansory car you want, and you'll see two different types of reactions. There are those who love their products, and there are those that loathe them. It's all down to personal taste at the end of the day. While the Venatus looks pretty amazing, I can't say the same about their new V-Class. But the S 63 W222 Signature Edition looks spot on!
Looking at the official photos of the Mansory S 63, I can't help but notice a certain Japanese-tuner vibe to the whole thing. For anyone looking to keep a low-key profile, this isn't the ideal choice of vehicle, that's for sure. While you can look past the 22-inch wheels, and the Mansory-labeled blue calipers, the carbon fiber hood-scoop is bound to have you wondering about the powertrain package.
The suspension has been lowered by 1.18 inches (30 mm) compared to the base model, and that creates that perfect stance level so many enthusiasts are looking for today. The aggressive style fits the S63 rather well, and this could only be inconvenient to someone who doesn't want to attract too much attention. But then again, if that's what you need out of a vehicle, you'd be better off buying a car that doesn't require you to sign a six-figure check.
Mansory notes that their technicians have pushed the limits of this Signature Edition, without mentioning any kind of improvement in terms of horsepower or torque figures. There is a reference to an engine optimization that should raise the top speed to 192 mph (310 kph) though, and if Mansory has stayed true to their philosophy, I wouldn't be surprised if this car would be packing at least 800 horsepower.
While the exterior looks rather savage, the cabin looks like it was designed for royalty, and the blue and white leather interior looks amazing, although difficult to maintain clean. I'm sure that this color combo isn't going to appeal to everyone, but then again I don't think Mansory would have a problem in customizing something from the ground up for anyone willing to pay the price.
