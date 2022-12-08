Facelifted Mercedes-Benz EQA Spied With Fresh Design, Is It Coming to the U.S. Now?

It’s been a little over a year since production of the EQA commenced at the Rastatt factory in Germany, and Mercedes-Benz is already readying its mid-cycle refresh.
As a matter of fact, they have been prepping it for quite some time now, because we’ve seen prototypes testing in the open as early as last summer. However, while those were doing their thing in hot weather, the latest scooped one was spotted in the snow, in Northern Europe.
Judging by the amount and placement of the camouflage, it will have a new front bumper, which a much cleaner design and bigger lower air intake, or so it appears anyway. The grille will still be fully enclosed, because the EQA is an all-electric proposal in case you forgot, and it will be flanked by new headlamps.
At the back, the bumper has been tweaked with emphasis on making it look simpler, and considering that it has some vinyl stickers partially covering the taillights, we can assume that these are the final production units. We cannot tell what’s new in terms of the shape, but it is clear that the lighting signature is different.
Decorating the tailgate is the three-pointed star badge in the middle, next to the ‘EQA 350’ logo on the left side and the ‘4Matic’ on the right side. This tells us that we are looking at the range-topping all-wheel drive model, which is rated at 288 ps (284 hp / 212 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. The EQA 350 4Matic is the most potent version of the premium subcompact electric crossover, and it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6 seconds from a standstill, before tapping out at 160 kph (99 mph).
We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant technical upgrades when it comes to the facelifted iteration, which is expected to launch in Europe sometime next year, probably as a 2024 model. It is still unclear whether the updated EQA will make its way to the United States, but the current one is not available in our market.
Judging by the amount and placement of the camouflage, it will have a new front bumper, which a much cleaner design and bigger lower air intake, or so it appears anyway. The grille will still be fully enclosed, because the EQA is an all-electric proposal in case you forgot, and it will be flanked by new headlamps.
At the back, the bumper has been tweaked with emphasis on making it look simpler, and considering that it has some vinyl stickers partially covering the taillights, we can assume that these are the final production units. We cannot tell what’s new in terms of the shape, but it is clear that the lighting signature is different.
Decorating the tailgate is the three-pointed star badge in the middle, next to the ‘EQA 350’ logo on the left side and the ‘4Matic’ on the right side. This tells us that we are looking at the range-topping all-wheel drive model, which is rated at 288 ps (284 hp / 212 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. The EQA 350 4Matic is the most potent version of the premium subcompact electric crossover, and it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6 seconds from a standstill, before tapping out at 160 kph (99 mph).
We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant technical upgrades when it comes to the facelifted iteration, which is expected to launch in Europe sometime next year, probably as a 2024 model. It is still unclear whether the updated EQA will make its way to the United States, but the current one is not available in our market.