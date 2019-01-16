2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Starts at $32,500 in the U.S.

As of this week, Mercedes-Benz is getting ready for the debut of the sedan version of the A-Class, a premiere in its lineup for the U.S. market. To get customers ready, the carmaker announced on Tuesday the prices for the model.

26 photos 4MATIC . The former has a starting price tag of $32,500, while the latter adds an extra $2,000 on top of that. Prices do not include the $995 destination and delivery charge.



But those are only the starting prices, as Mercedes will offer a wealth of options for the cars, some standalone and some included in special packages.



These packages include the AMG Line package, the Night Package, and the Multimedia Package. The last of the bunch adds on top of the standard specifications features like Mercedes-Benz Navigation, augmented video, keyless-go, and hands-free access.



Regardless of the model chosen, both cars come equipped with the same 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 188 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. On both models, the engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.



As with any new



Safety wise, the sedan version of the A-Class is equipped with Active Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Active Steering Assist and Active Distance Assist Distronic with Route-Based Speed Adaptation.



As with any new A-Class, this one too will come equipped with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system (MBUX) that debuted last year on the hatchback version of the model. The system comes complete with the voice assistant already deployed in other Mercedes-Benz cars.