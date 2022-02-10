Mercedes-Benz A-Class Reportedly Set to Be Dropped From U.S. Lineup After MY2022

Mercedes-Benz has decided to drop the A-Class, its most affordable car, from its U.S. lineup after the 2022 model year. Slow sales have led to this decision, as the German brand's most affordable model peaked at 17,641 units in its launch year, 2019.
In 2021, Mercedes-Benz only delivered 8,108 A-Class vehicles to customers in the U.S., which marked a 47 percent decline from the results of 2022.
The A-Class will be dropped from the brand's American portfolio without any replacement, which will make the GLA the most affordable model offered by the three-pointed star in the U.S. for the 2023 model year.
It is worth pointing out that the Mercedes-Benz CLA will continue to be available for one more year, sources say. However, the CLA is not more affordable than the A-Class, which is why the GLA will be the least expensive Mercedes-Benz offered in the USA for the 2023 model year.
The CLA will not have a dramatically extended lifespan on the market, as it will continue to be available for an extra year, reports claim.
News of the drop came from a memo that reached Automotive News (sub. Req.) but has yet to be officially confirmed by Mercedes-Benz representatives.
At this point, we should note that the Mercedes-AMG A 35 had already been eliminated from the U.S. lineup for the 2022 model year, but it was believed that the cut was made because of the global chip crisis.
In the case of the A-Class, it may be safe to assume that Mercedes-Benz is not making enough money on the sale of this model to justify its existence in the lineup in the U.S. market.
At the time of its introduction, it was supposed to bring younger customers to the brand. The Sedan version of the German compact model arrived in the U.S. at a time when this body style's popularity has reached record lows.
Most likely, the German automaker prefers to sell more cars that can bring increased revenue for it and its dealers. Thus, having an affordable entry-level model is longer a priority, or it is not through the A-Class range, but works just fine through the GLA lineup, which uses the same platform.
