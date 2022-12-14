Off-Road Nissan GT-R Is Virtually Ready to Fight the 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato

Nissan is currently preoccupied to deliver a show of force while attending Canada’s 2023 Montreal Auto Show with an ‘A-to-Z’ presentation. But that’s only in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, there are more pressing concerns.
For example, some Nissan fans might be appalled by the sight of the virtual Mitsubishi Eclipse EV return to life because the model not only gets back to its sport coupe roots but also steals the digital soul of the feisty Z. So, how about something that doesn’t take any [email protected] from anyone, not even sports cars that enjoy a (mild) dune-bashing and rock-crawling lifestyle?
This interesting idea arrives courtesy of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who was deeply inspired by his never-ending CGI JDM love to come up with this Japanese Porsche/Lambo fighter. And, just in case you’re not seeing well because of the dark and menacing Satin Black appearance, this indeed is an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R that stole the face of an R34 and then also morphed into an “Off-Road Machine.”
The gist for the pixel master that is also the Head Designer over at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs during traditional work hours, is quite simple. He was inspired by Kahli Bell’s R32 (she’s a mechanic, precision driver, drift fan, and TV hostess) to retcon the iconic Skyline GT-R into something that would have a problem taking on the modern Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato limited editions both on and off the beaten path.
Interestingly, for this adventurous build idea, some of Musa’s usual JDM suspects were left alone. As such, the R32/R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R ‘Off-Road Machine’ is lifted, not slammed. It is also less widebody than usual, plus the gold wheels are smaller – to better fit those humongous all-terrain tires under the wheel arches.
