Virtual Ford Expedition Electric SUV Tops Blue Oval EV Range With Hulking Style

Ford has decided upon an ICE-exclusive lifestyle for its upcoming 2024 Mustang S650, but that does not mean the Blue Oval company is not diligently taking care of EV expectations, either.
And the Detroit automaker is getting ready to introduce a tidal wave of electric vehicles across the segments, with an emphasis on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, of course. We have heard rumors of Maverick and Ranger Lightning trademarks, as well as hints that even the mighty Bronco will go electric.
As for Blue Oval’s hulking SUVs, not even the massive three-row, full-size Expedition SUV is safe from the EV revolution anymore. It may currently have a Stealth Edition for trying to fly under the radar, but it did not escape the scrutiny of the good folks over at TopElectricSUV.com, who give us fresh video information (embedded below) regarding the upcoming Expedition EV.
We have known about Ford’s desire to fully electrify the big family (or Secret Service) SUV for a while now, but it has been a long time since the Blue Oval last publicly spoke about an all-electric, battery-powered Ford Expedition – and even then, no official introduction date or production start timeline was advanced. As such, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt until we catch additional official words from the automaker.
At least, the news outlet was also keen to showcase the potential, unofficial looks of the upcoming Ford Expedition EV, and the changes naturally blend the F-150 Lightning design cues with the current, fourth-generation styling. As for technical details, that is anyone’s guess at this point – but we can all be pretty sure that it needs some beefy options to make sure the hulking SUV has enough power reserve and range. Now, we must wait and see, hoping all shall be revealed.
