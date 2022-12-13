Meet Nova, a 2020 Ford Transit Turned Functional Camper Van

Nova features a well-thought layout, incorporating all the necessary amenities people need to camp in comfort. It has a minimalist interior that packs function into every square inch, featuring a well-equipped kitchen and a spacious living room that turns into a bedroom.
The conversion was completed by Stoked Vans, a California-based company that focuses on helping people get a taste of the van life experience. Nova is their second build – it’s a 2020 Ford Transit that boasts a simple but functional interior. The kitchen is positioned next to the entryway, and it has butcher block countertops that offer travelers all the space they need to cook up a storm.
This area comes complete with all the necessities. It has a two-burner induction cooktop and some cabinets, drawers, and baskets that can be used to store cups, dishes, or other items. The kitchen has a chest-style fridge and deep sink with an extendable faucet, which swivels around to serve as an outdoor shower. Underneath the sink is a cabinet that hosts two 7-gallon (26-liter) water jugs.
At the rear is the living room, which has two large benches with built-in storage. There’s also a big table that can be used for dining or as a workspace. The living room is pretty spacious, and you also get to admire the views when the rear doors are open. However, this space can be converted into a bedroom as well. The table drops down to make a full-size bed, allowing two people to sleep or relax.
When the bed is set up, travelers get quite a bit of storage underneath. They have enough room to put away bigger items that don’t necessarily have a place inside the van. Storage is also provided by the two baskets attached to the end of the benches.
Up on the roof, the camper features a nice deck and a 500-watt solar panel array. Nova was featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. Alex from Stoked Vans offered a tour of the cleverly-converted van, showing everyone what the camper has to offer.
