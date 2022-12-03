The Features That Make the New Mercedes-Benz EQT Marco Polo Module a Versatile Camper Van

More on this:

1 Tuner Puts Mercedes G-Class on Tracks, Unleashes It in the Alps

2 First AMG G 63 4x4 Squared Arrives on the West Coast, Prepare for Custom Madness

3 Mercedes-Benz ML 55 AMG Proves It's Not an Alabama Trash Can but a Robust and Reliable SUV

4 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT and Concept EQT Marco Polo: The Numbers That Matter

5 Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo Unveiled as an EV Micro Camper, Packs Bed and Kitchen Unit