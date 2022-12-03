The Features That Make the New Mercedes-Benz EQT Marco Polo Module a Versatile Camper Van

Not to be confused with the long-wheelbase Concept EQT Marco Polo, the Marco Polo Module is “a practical camper solution for fully electric short trips.” Compatible with the normal-wheelbase EQT, this module comes standard with a bed, whereas the kitchen unit is an optional extra.
First things first, let’s address the elephant in the room. Mercedes-Benz used the phrase “fully electric short trips” because the series-production EQT leaves much to be desired in terms of driving range. In its lightest form, this all-electric MPV offers 282 kilometers (175 miles) of range if you drive in accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. On the upside, rapid charging of the 46-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 45 kWh takes just 38 minutes from 10 to 80 percent.
To be offered through Mercedes-Benz branches and dealers in the near future, the Marco Polo Module transforms the EQT into four-wheeled accommodation thanks to a bed unit with a 2- by 1.15-meter sleeping surface. That’s 6.5 by 3.7 feet, which is pretty swell given the compact footprint of the vehicle. The 10-cm (3.9-in) thick mattress is joined by a point-elastic disc spring system, and when needed, the bed frame can be pulled out forward. Of course, said mattress can be folded out. Both the bed frame and mattress can be stored in the loading compartment while on the move, thus freeing up the rear seats for either passengers or luggage.
Mercedes-Benz also throws in blackout elements for the window panes, as well as a ventilation grille with insect protection. Standard equipment further includes two window pockets located between the C and D pillars. In terms of optional extras, the Marco Polo Module wouldn’t be complete without the kitchen unit. Based on a drawer system, it flaunts a 12-liter (3.2-gallon) water tank, a 15-liter (4.2-gallon) compressor refrigerator box, a sink, plus a flexible removable gas cartridge cooker. The remaining drawers provide adequate space for crockery, cutlery, and food supplies.
Once again optional, the optional kitchen unit can be joined by two campaign chairs and a table if you’re prepared to pony up a few more euros. Mercedes-Benz hasn’t mentioned any pricing information for the Marco Polo Module for the time being, but we do know the most basic of EQT trim levels will start at approximately 49,000 euros (51,550 dollars).
Said table comes with two different feet, which means that it can be used outdoors or attached to the center console of the EQT. Fixed to the lashing eyelets in the cargo compartment, the Marco Polo Module can be easily removed or reinstalled. Augmented with the brand’s three-pointed star and Mercedes-Benz lettering, the module will be available in anthracite only.
