Adventure-Ready Ford Transit Fuses Maximum Functionality With Style

We’ve seen numerous van conversions, but this one seems to have it all. This Ford Transit was transformed into an adventure-ready van that can take travelers anywhere. But that’s not all. This machine also comes with a functional layout, managing to squeeze inside all the amenities you’d find in a tiny home.
The conversion was completed by Barn Swallow Tiny Homes, a custom tiny house company based in Jackson, NJ. It’s a 2020 AWD Ford Transit with a 148-inch (376-centimeter) wheelbase that features a two-inch suspension lift and brand-new all-terrain tires. The van comes with 840 watts of solar, and it carries 40 gallons (151 liters) of fresh water.
It has a functional interior that features a gorgeous red cedar ceiling, reclaimed barn wood, custom cabinetry, and tons of space-saving contraptions. At the front, you’ll see a wet bath, which features a generous shower outfitted with a sauna shower grate that matches the custom-designed soap shelf. There’s also room for a composting toilet.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which includes all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner induction cooktop, a deep stainless steel sink, a refrigerator, and a microwave/air fryer/convection oven combo. You’ll also notice the beautiful walnut custom cabinetry that provides ample amounts of storage. There’s even a small closet that can be used for clothes or to store away different items.
What’s interesting is this area features a pull-out table and two pull-out seats, allowing two people to dine or work. The table and the seats can be tucked away whenever travelers want to have more space inside the van.
At the rear is the bedroom, which includes a full-size bed. Underneath the bed is a massive garage, which can be accessed both from the inside of the vehicle and the outside. That space can be used for bigger items.
This converted Ford Transit was featured on the New Jersey Outdoor Adventures YouTube channel. Cody from Barn Swallow Tiny Homes offered a full tour of the rig, so you can take a look at the clip down below and see what this van has to offer.
