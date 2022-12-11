2023 Thor Twist Camper Van Squeezes Everything Into One Neat Package

The 2023 Twist is built on a RAM ProMaster 3500 XT chassis. Under the hood, it features a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which is capable of delivering 276 hp and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. This Class B RV is available in three functional floor plans designed to offer travelers all the comforts of home: 2AB, 2JB, and 2LB.
All three models are 21.1 ft long (6.4 meters) and 6.9 ft wide (2.1 meters wide). The Twist is a compact camper van, but it manages to squeeze inside all necessities. It also can accommodate two people. The 2AB floor plan has a nice living room at the rear that includes two large benches. It's a versatile area that can be converted into a bedroom with a king-size bed.
Next to the living room/bedroom is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the essential appliances people need to prepare delicious meals. There's a two-burner gas cooktop, a single-door refrigerator, and a stainless-steel sink. But that's not all. The model has a microwave, as well as several cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage.
At the rear, the 2JB also has a multi-use social area. There's a living room equipped with a removable table and a sofa that turns into a bed for two. So travelers can use this space as a bedroom as well. It just takes a few minutes to transform this area into a sleeping space.
At the front, both models have a dining area. The 2AB has a dinette, which features a comfortable seat and a table that can also function as a small workspace. Instead of a removable table, the 2JB comes with a swivel table. What's interesting is that with these two floorplans, people can choose to have an extra sleeping space above the dining area.
Thor calls it the SkyBunk. This is actually a pop-up tent that offers plenty of space. Moreover, it has a skylight, which allows you to gaze at the stars. During the day, it lets natural light fill up the whole camper van. When it's not used, the SkyBunk can also serve as an additional storage area.
The wet bath in this unit can be found at the rear, while next to it is the versatile living room that converts into a bedroom. There's a sofa that turns into a bed and a removable table. People will also find a wardrobe and some drawers that offer all the storage that they need.
Other features included in the 2023 Twist are a standard 190-watt solar panel, a water heater, and an AC unit. The 2AB and 2LB models also carry 27 gallons (102 liters) of fresh water, while the 2JB has a 25-gallon (95-liter) water tank. Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the 2JB model. You can watch the clip down below if you want to see what that floor plan has to offer.
