This Is the Most Produced Warbird Ever, You Can Buy It With Less Money Than You'd Think

Sometimes slow is better, and the Polikarpov PO-2 trainer aircraft proved that during WWII when it became famous for two things: its unique engine sound and its night-time bombings.
Weirdly, this biplane was a nightmare for the German army during WWII. While at first sight, you might think that, even by those times' standards, it was an ineffective aircraft, you are wrong. Strangely, its main advantage was its slow speed. It could hit 100 mph (161 kph) only in a dive, and its cruising speed was just 68 mph (109 kph). But what is this thing?
The Polikarpov PO-2 was an aircraft developed in the late 20s as a trainer, and its maiden flight happened on January 7, 1928. At first, it was named U-2, and after the engineer who designed it, named Nikolai Polikarpov, died in 1944, the Soviet commanders decided to change the nameplate to PO-2. However, the five-cylinder air-cooled radial powerplant offered just 99 hp (100 PS). Moreover, due to its manifold shape, its popping noise sounded like a sewing machine. Later, the Shvetsov M11 engine was upgraded and gained another 15 hp.
Its main flaw was that it could be easily targeted by infantry with machine guns, and its wings made from wood and cotton were quickly engulfed by fire when hit with tracing rounds. That's why the Air Soviet Command decided to use it as a night-time bomber. For that, it was pretty successful, and it proved worthy during the defense of Odessa in 1941 and was operated by a female-only squadron.
One of these examples showed up, it's for sale for 120,000 Euro (126,562 USD), and it's painted in WWII colors. The seller says this aircraft was built in 1952, so it's one of the last series. It gathered 152 hours since TSO and awaits a new owner to take it to the skies again.
It can take off and land on very short distances from any patch of land, grass, or alley you might have. The rugged, fixed landing gear was built to withstand operations on unprepared airfields. Still, the buyer has to be very careful with the engine since its push-rods might slip and eject mid-air.
On the other hand, this two-seat night-time bomber is restored and fitted with a Trig TY91 Radio, so the owner can call for help if the engine stops working. The PO-2 can glide and land at slow speeds, thanks to the big wing area. In addition, since it is mainly made from wood and fabric, it is easy to fix any holes in its wings or fuselage.
According to some sources, the total number of Polikarpov PO-2 aircraft built is between 20,000 and 30,000, and the final example left the official assembly line in 1952. Yet, after that, it was assembled in various aircraft shops and used as a crop duster.
