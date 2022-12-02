2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT and Concept EQT Marco Polo: The Numbers That Matter

Revealed with much pomp and circumstance today, the EQT serves as the all-electric sibling of the Mercedes-Benz T-Class. A "fully fledged micro camper van with all-electric drive," the Concept EQT Marco Polo is based on the upcoming long-wheelbase EQT. The more spacious model will launch into production sometime in the second half of 2023.
Exterior dimensions for the long-wheelbase EQT aren’t yet available because this version is due to enter production next year as well. The normal-wheelbase EQT, on the other hand, is 4,498 millimeters (make that 177 inches) long. The zero-emission vehicle features a 2,716-mm (160.9-in) wheelbase and a turning circle of 11.2 meters (36.7 feet). The permissible gross weight is 2,390 kilograms (5,269 pounds), of which the maximum roof load is listed at 80 kilos (176.3 pounds) with the roof rack.
Capable of towing up to 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), the electric sibling of the T-Class boasts a 46-kWh battery of which 45 kWh are usable. On the WLTP combined test cycle, the front-mounted electric motor uses 18.99 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles), which means that the range is 282 kilometers (circa 175 miles). Rapid charging from 10 to 80 percent takes merely 38 minutes according to the Stuttgart-based automaker.
Don’t expect blistering performance, though. Said electric motor features a steady output of 68 horsepower (51 kW) and a peak output of 121 horsepower (90 kW). Torque doesn’t go higher than 245 Nm (181 pound-feet). By comparison, the internal combustion-engined T 180 d packs 270 Nm (199 pound-feet) at 1,750 rpm from a Renault-developed 1.5L mill.
Even though certain sections of the Autobahn aren’t restricted, the German government still recommends a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour (80.8 miles per hour). The EQT surpasses that recommendation by four clicks, which is a bit of a letdown considering that the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX compact SUV can top 180 kph (112 mph). But still, you’ll rarely see an electric vehicle going flat out because high speed is the biggest enemy of driving range.
The roof bed of the Concept EQT Marco Polo flaunts a sleeping area of 1.97 by 0.97 meters (77.5 by 38.1 inches), which is alright for one person. Right behind the rear seats, the Concept EQT Marco Polo features a folding sleeping facility that measures 2 by 1.15 meters (78.7 by 45.2 inches).
Mercedes-Benz says the all-electric camper van offers enough space to stand upright if the pop-up roof is raised. The automaker hasn't mentioned if the pop-up roof will make it into production, though. 7 USB ports, 19-inch wheels, a 12-liter (3.2-gallon) water tank, and a 16-liter (4.2-gallon) compressor refrigerator box also need to be mentioned. The kitchen unit in the short-wheelbase model comes with a 15-liter (4.0-gallon) refrigerator box.
Pricing isn’t available for the time being, but don’t expect the series-production model to be affordable. The most basic of configurations will start at 49,000 euros (51,550 dollars) with the standard wheelbase.
