Tesla's Rivals Are Quickly Gaining Ground on the Non-Luxury EV Market, and Not Only There

Tesla might have 65% of the total EV market share, according to S&P Global, but in the sub-$50,000 threshold, it doesn't hold a candle to the likes of Hyundai, Kia, or Chevrolet. And while Elon's car manufacturing company did pioneer the "affordable" EV with the Model 3, now it has to face the challenges from the non-luxury market.

