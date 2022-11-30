2023 BMW M2 Reimagined by Rivian Senior Designer With Better Styling Than the Real Deal

David Schneider started his professional life as an intern architect at Sears Architects, then became teaching assistant at the Art Center College of Design. Come June 2013, the spent three months as an intern designer at Rivian, long before Rivian became a force to be reckoned with.
He then interned for Volkswagen AG in Santa Monica, California for four months, after which Rivian appointed him senior designer in December 2013. “Since my childhood, I have loved drawing and have been passionate about art, design, and cars.” David explains on his LinkedIn that his purpose is “to design cars that inspire beauty but also improve the quality of life for their drivers,” which brings us to his most recent sketch.
A seriously better G87 than the one that BMW manufactures in Mexico rather than Germany, the 2023 BMW M2-based design study switches to slimmer kidney grilles and LED headlights than the actual vehicle. David further gave it a more aggressive front bumper without going overboard, and he also cleaned up the bodysides with much prettier lines.
Unfortunately for David, prospective customers of the G87, and BMW enthusiasts old and new, the Bavarian automaker won’t get a hint. Replying to the backlash BMW received for the buck-toothed G22 4 Series Coupe, design boss Domagoj Dukec famously said that it's not their goal to please everyone in the world. The OK Boomer thing in the iX ad didn’t help either, and BMW keeps rolling out polarizing designs left and right. The XM is a pretty good example for all the wrong reasons too.
As the old saying goes, money doesn’t buy taste. The Munich-based automaker doesn’t need to look back to its past for good design motifs such as the Hofmeister kink. Rather, it should be more cohesive about its design because the shock factor will surely go out of fashion.
