It's a big world that we live in. So it might be difficult for some motorsport events to carry on during winter on some continents. But there are parts of the planet where that's not necessarily an issue. While we won't be seeing any F1 races until March of 2023, Formula E starts mid-January and the Dakar Rally starts on the 31st of December 2022. Racing through the dunes sounds like a cool way to spend New Year's Eve, doesn't it?