BYD May Have Beaten Volkswagen in China For the First Time

Reuters wanted to check which car company sold more vehicles in China before November ended. The data until November 27 revealed quite a surprise: BYD sold more cars in China than Volkswagen, the historical leader in that market. If the Chinese brand keeps the same pace until the end of November, it will be the first time it topped China’s sales charts.
According to Reuters, data from the China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed BYD sold 152,863 vehicles from November 1 until Nov. 27. Volkswagen sold 143,602 vehicles, and Toyota was in third place, with 115,272 cars. That makes BYD’s sales 83% higher than in the same time interval in 2021. If you repeat the comparison, Volkswagen and Toyota sold 0.3% and 0.5% fewer vehicles.
Although that is bad news for Volkswagen, the Volkswagen Group is still a leader in China: Audi sold 36,847 cars, which makes total sales for the German carmaker reach 180,449. Nonetheless, it was the Volkswagen brand that led the largest car market in the world. At this pace, BYD may soon beat both German brands.
The CMBI data also revealed that Tesla sales improved in November in China: they almost doubled what the American EV maker sold in 2021 in that period. Reuters did not disclose the exact numbers, but China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data may help clarify that. According to the Chinese association, Tesla sold 52,859, of which 31,732 stayed in China.
Reuters did not inform how the possibly more than 50,000 Teslas sold in China until November 27 compared to the units it managed to export. The American brand usually ships most of its Chinese production at the beginning of each quarter, leaving local sales for the last month of the quarter. November should present a balance between these two extremes.
If Tesla really sold 50,000 vehicles in November, that leaves only 40,000 to export with the new monthly production capacity of around 90,000 units at Giga Shanghai. We’d need more data to confirm if Tesla’s price cuts helped it improve sales in China.
