The Tesla Motors Exhibition at the Petersen Museum Is Now Open to the Public

The Petersen Automotive Museum has prepared an in-depth Tesla exhibit, and it is open to the public. It is called "Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution." With a clever name, it sets out to offer an in-depth look at the past, present, and future of Tesla Motors.
Despite Tesla being a rather new brand, the Petersen Automotive Museum still found enough elements for an exhibition. It starts with the early inspiration for the firm, as well as its humble beginnings, and then moves on to its rise in popularity. Tesla models have managed not only to be the most popular EVs in some markets in certain months, but also to beat conventional vehicles in sales.
The new Tesla exhibit at the Petersen Museum is in the Mullin Family Grand Salon and Philip Sarofim Porte Cochère, which are on the museum's first floor. Beyond vehicles, the exhibition also shows the Tesla energy ecosystem, its manufacturing automation, the Autopilot system, as well as its FSD expertise.
Furthermore, other projects that are linked to the company in one way or another are also featured in the exhibition, so attendees can learn more about Hyperloop, SpaceX, and The Boring Company.
Elon Musk should be invited as well, since the news of this exhibition has not reached the Chief Twit, as he used to call himself until recently on the social network that he acquired.
Yes, you read that correctly, in case you were not up to speed with things, Elon Musk's Twitter bio does not show him as Chief Twit anymore, even though he is definitely the chief of Twitter now. What is more surprising, at least to us, is that Elon has not bothered to announce anything about the Tesla exhibit at the Petersen Museum, but found the time to share an image of what he claims to be his bedside table.
In case you want to visit the Petersen Museum, be sure to check its website beforehand and acquire tickets, or at least be sure that it is open when you intend to visit.
Usually, buying tickets online will save you from the hassle of standing in line to get a ticket, but it depends on the venue and the time of day when you visit it.
The Tesla exhibition at the Petersen Museum will remain open until October 23, 2023, so even Elon Musk should find time to visit it, if he's interested in seeing some of his employee's previous work.
