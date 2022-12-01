Mercedes-Benz CLE Scooped Playing in the Snow With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is about to get two more body styles, the coupe and convertible, which will join the sedan and estate.
Believed to act as the direct replacement to the two-door versions of the previous C-Class and outgoing E-Class, it will be dubbed the CLE. As every gearhead and their grandmother knows, especially if they’re up to date with the latest things going on in the industry, and/or they have a soft spot for the three-pointed star’s models, it has been spied on numerous times.
The latest scoops show the fixed-roof model testing in the snow, and it has the mandatory ‘electrified’ stickers that tell emergency responders that they are dealing with a battery pack in case something bad happens. It has a charging port on the right-hand side of the rear bumper, so we are looking at a plug-in hybrid version, one of the many that will make up the drivetrain lineup.
Only the engineers that got to test it on that day, and other employees involved in the project know what lies beneath the metal sheet in terms of power. However, besides the regular PHEVs, you should also look forward to several AMG models, including the 63 in all likelihood, and a few gasoline-powered units, all of which will be detailed in due course.
Set to take on the two-door versions of the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, maybe with a four-/five-door model joining the family later on to bridge the gap between the CLA and CLS, the first-ever Mercedes-Benz CLE is expected to premiere early next year, and will probably launch as a 2024 model in selected markets. Speaking of which, it might not make its way to the United States, or that’s what the latest rumors claim, but we’d take them with the proverbial pinch of salt for now.
The latest scoops show the fixed-roof model testing in the snow, and it has the mandatory ‘electrified’ stickers that tell emergency responders that they are dealing with a battery pack in case something bad happens. It has a charging port on the right-hand side of the rear bumper, so we are looking at a plug-in hybrid version, one of the many that will make up the drivetrain lineup.
Only the engineers that got to test it on that day, and other employees involved in the project know what lies beneath the metal sheet in terms of power. However, besides the regular PHEVs, you should also look forward to several AMG models, including the 63 in all likelihood, and a few gasoline-powered units, all of which will be detailed in due course.
Set to take on the two-door versions of the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, maybe with a four-/five-door model joining the family later on to bridge the gap between the CLA and CLS, the first-ever Mercedes-Benz CLE is expected to premiere early next year, and will probably launch as a 2024 model in selected markets. Speaking of which, it might not make its way to the United States, or that’s what the latest rumors claim, but we’d take them with the proverbial pinch of salt for now.