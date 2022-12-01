Here's How You Could Become the Next Legend of Automotive Design, for Free

Years ago, when you were curious about anything, you’d have to go to the library and search for the right book among thousands, then search for specific info in said book. The beauty of today’s world is that we now have countless amounts of information at our fingertips. And if you know where to look, you can find a lot of cool and useful insight about literally any field of interest.
Yellowbrick is an online education platform that wants to “inspire the next generation to pursue a career that aligns to their talents and passions.” To do so, they team up with top brands, experts, and universities across the globe to create self-paced learning experiences that take the boring out of skill acquisition.
This time, they joined forces with none other than the Petersen Automotive Museum to provide the world’s future icons of automotive design with a free course on (yes) automotive design.
"We designed this course to simplify and illuminate a path to a career in automotive design,” said Justin Wolske, director of partnerships & strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick. “High-level training in this field isn’t always easily accessible, but we’ve removed some of those barriers by offering the program at no cost and involving an esteemed lineup of contributors.”
The course channels the wisdom of many top players in the automotive world – such as Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis, Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer of Tesla Motors, and Leslie Kendall, Chief Historian of Petersen Automotive Museum, among others – into three self-paced modules broken down into bite-sized lessons.
Students will discover the principles and history of auto design, case studies about famous cars, as well as design and sketching best practices. And best of all? It won’t cost a dime to join. Basically, ‘Auto Design & Sketching’ offers free high-level training to anyone who has an interest in automotive design and the desire to explore and learn at their own pace. That’s an offer that could hardly be refused.
