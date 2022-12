Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo Unveiled as an EV Micro Camper, Packs Bed and Kitchen Unit

The EQT is the battery-powered version of the Renault Kangoo with the Mercedes-Benz three-point start at the front grille. When it is transformed into the Concept EQT Marco Polo, it gets a pop-up roof with a roof bed that is 1.97 meters (77.6 inches) long and 0.97 m (38.2 in) wide. The German carmaker said the pop-up roof could be easily raised and opened all around. It contains solar panels, which can charge a removable battery unit that makes any energy demand independent of the EQT’s range. The extra battery is located in a drawer in one of the two bench seats the vehicle presents, but Mercedes-Benz did not say which.The Concept EQT Marco Polo has a 16-liter compressor refrigerator box and a recessed washing facility to the left of the bench seat immediately behind the front seats. Another bench seat (also on the left) hides the cooker in a drawer. Besides the roof bed, it also has a folding bed that is 2 m (78.7 in) long and 1.15 m (45,3 in) wide. Mercedes-Benz said two people could remove all furniture in five minutes, which allows the Marco Polo to be used as a regular car.Another good news for those in love with camping is the Marco Polo Module, which will be available to more vehicles, such as the short-wheelbase version of the EQT . This module includes a standard bed unit and an optional kitchen unit. The bed has similar measures to the main one in the Concept EQT Marco Polo: 2 meters long and 1.15 m wide. Mercedes-Benz swears the bed – comprised of a point-elastic disc spring system and a ten-centimeter-thick mattress – is comfortable and fits in the load compartment, allowing the rear seats to be used normally.Those in need of more resources will be able to order the kitchen unit. Based on a drawer system, it offers a 15-liter compressor refrigerator box, a flexible, removable gas cartridge cooker, and a sink with a 12-liter water tank. Curiously, the Marco Polo Module on the EQT has a larger compressor refrigerator box: it holds 16 liters and not 15.Other drawers allow the EQT owners to store cutlery, earthenware, and food. A table and two camping chairs also integrate into the kit. The table can be placed inside the EQT or outdoors, something Mercedes-Benz said is a first in the segment.