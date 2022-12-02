Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo Unveiled as an EV Micro Camper, Packs Bed and Kitchen Unit

Mercedes-Benz really has an eye on micro campers. With the Marco Polo, it turned the Vito into a camper van, but that was just the beginning. With the long-wheelbase EQT, the German automaker presented the Concept EQT Marco Polo, a vehicle that is only a concept because the development work is still ongoing: Mercedes-Benz will start selling it in the second half of 2023.

50 photos