Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo Unveiled as an EV Micro Camper, Packs Bed and Kitchen Unit

Mercedes-Benz really has an eye on micro campers. With the Marco Polo, it turned the Vito into a camper van, but that was just the beginning. With the long-wheelbase EQT, the German automaker presented the Concept EQT Marco Polo, a vehicle that is only a concept because the development work is still ongoing: Mercedes-Benz will start selling it in the second half of 2023.
The EQT is the battery-powered version of the Renault Kangoo with the Mercedes-Benz three-point start at the front grille. When it is transformed into the Concept EQT Marco Polo, it gets a pop-up roof with a roof bed that is 1.97 meters (77.6 inches) long and 0.97 m (38.2 in) wide. The German carmaker said the pop-up roof could be easily raised and opened all around. It contains solar panels, which can charge a removable battery unit that makes any energy demand independent of the EQT’s range. The extra battery is located in a drawer in one of the two bench seats the vehicle presents, but Mercedes-Benz did not say which.
The Concept EQT Marco Polo has a 16-liter compressor refrigerator box and a recessed washing facility to the left of the bench seat immediately behind the front seats. Another bench seat (also on the left) hides the cooker in a drawer. Besides the roof bed, it also has a folding bed that is 2 m (78.7 in) long and 1.15 m (45,3 in) wide. Mercedes-Benz said two people could remove all furniture in five minutes, which allows the Marco Polo to be used as a regular car.
Another good news for those in love with camping is the Marco Polo Module, which will be available to more vehicles, such as the short-wheelbase version of the EQT. This module includes a standard bed unit and an optional kitchen unit. The bed has similar measures to the main one in the Concept EQT Marco Polo: 2 meters long and 1.15 m wide. Mercedes-Benz swears the bed – comprised of a point-elastic disc spring system and a ten-centimeter-thick mattress – is comfortable and fits in the load compartment, allowing the rear seats to be used normally.
Those in need of more resources will be able to order the kitchen unit. Based on a drawer system, it offers a 15-liter compressor refrigerator box, a flexible, removable gas cartridge cooker, and a sink with a 12-liter water tank. Curiously, the Marco Polo Module on the EQT has a larger compressor refrigerator box: it holds 16 liters and not 15.
Other drawers allow the EQT owners to store cutlery, earthenware, and food. A table and two camping chairs also integrate into the kit. The table can be placed inside the EQT or outdoors, something Mercedes-Benz said is a first in the segment.
The Concept EQT Marco Polo has a 16-liter compressor refrigerator box and a recessed washing facility to the left of the bench seat immediately behind the front seats. Another bench seat (also on the left) hides the cooker in a drawer. Besides the roof bed, it also has a folding bed that is 2 m (78.7 in) long and 1.15 m (45,3 in) wide. Mercedes-Benz said two people could remove all furniture in five minutes, which allows the Marco Polo to be used as a regular car.
Another good news for those in love with camping is the Marco Polo Module, which will be available to more vehicles, such as the short-wheelbase version of the EQT. This module includes a standard bed unit and an optional kitchen unit. The bed has similar measures to the main one in the Concept EQT Marco Polo: 2 meters long and 1.15 m wide. Mercedes-Benz swears the bed – comprised of a point-elastic disc spring system and a ten-centimeter-thick mattress – is comfortable and fits in the load compartment, allowing the rear seats to be used normally.
Those in need of more resources will be able to order the kitchen unit. Based on a drawer system, it offers a 15-liter compressor refrigerator box, a flexible, removable gas cartridge cooker, and a sink with a 12-liter water tank. Curiously, the Marco Polo Module on the EQT has a larger compressor refrigerator box: it holds 16 liters and not 15.
Other drawers allow the EQT owners to store cutlery, earthenware, and food. A table and two camping chairs also integrate into the kit. The table can be placed inside the EQT or outdoors, something Mercedes-Benz said is a first in the segment.