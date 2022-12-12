Jaw-Dropping 1972 Chevy G20 Sportvan Beauville Camper Is Still a Road-Trip Warrior

There aren’t many vehicle models as enduring as the third-generation Chevrolet Van, which was a mainstay of American roads from 1970 until 1996. This 1972 Chevy G20 Sportvan Beauville camper selling on Bring a Trailer shows precisely why.
The third-generation Chevrolet Van launched in 1970 with marked improvements over the previous, chief among them being the independent front suspension with coil springs and control arms. Mechanical components for the C/K trucks were also used, despite this being a unibody construction, and the braking system adopted discs on the front wheels. The rear axle suspension remained unchanged, with a leaf-sprung solid axle.
GM sold the G-Series van in three series, based on their C/K pickup truck counterparts: ½ ton (G10), ¾ ton (G20), and 1 ton (G30). For each of these variations, Chevrolet offered a cargo version (called simply Van) and a passenger version named Sportvan. The cargo vans were the most popular, despite having only a driver seat inside, with the passenger seat being optional. That’s because people could go to coach-building companies to modify them to their liking.
Some of the most luxurious G-series vans were built using the cargo van versions, although some preferred to buy the passenger model. The G-series Sportvan was sold in various seating configurations, ranging from five to 15 passengers. The most luxurious Sportvan trim was the Beauville, featuring upgraded seats and better equipment. Unfortunately, the seats were not important enough for the original owner of this 1972 G20 Sportvan Beauville, because they decided to fit a custom camper interior instead.
Nevertheless, the work looks impressively in line with the times, and although it is not modern or luxurious, it gets the job done. This camper conversion really wants you to go on a road trip and take your childhood friends with you too. It owes much of its charm and good technical state to the fact that it only had one owner before being acquired by the seller in September 2022.
The cabin features two inward-facing rear benches that convert into a bed and can also be used as a dining area during the day. The interior is also fitted with a cooler box and a storage cabinet and features custom carpeting on the floor and ceiling. The front cabin looks good, with the saddle vinyl upholstery still fresh. The van sells on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, making it a nice catch for the highest bidder.
