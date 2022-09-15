Beautiful 1977 Chevrolet G20 Beauville Sportvan Is a Time Capsule, Sells With No Reserve

The third-generation Chevrolet Van was a big hit with the customers and one of the longest-produced vehicle platforms designed by General Motors. This 1977 Chevrolet G20 Beauville Sportvan selling on Bring a Trailer shows why people loved the van so much.
Chevrolet started assembling the third-generation G-Series van in April 1970 and kept going with very few modifications until 1996. Many people preferred to buy the commercial van version and customize it to suit their needs, which is why the passenger version called Sportvan is quite rare. The Beauville was the highest trim of the Sportvan, offering upgraded seats and interior trim, among other stuff.
Although many Chevrolet vans on the market are built in the ’90s, this 1977 Beauville Sportvan we’ve found on Bring a Trailer looks just as good, if not better, than many newer units. Finished in two-tone Cordova Brown and tan over plaid cloth upholstery, the van was acquired by the seller in 2013 from its reported first owner.
The quality of the paint is impressive, especially considering that no paintwork was done to refresh the exterior. The seller mentions that the van was kept in a garage throughout its life. The pop-out windows and the rear ladder are the highlights of the van, which also features chrome bumpers and running boards. The sliding side door opens to reveal an equally well-maintained interior.
The cabin features high-back front bucket seats and two rows of bench seats upholstered in tan vinyl with plaid cloth inserts. Lap belts are provided for all occupants. The van also offers modern convenience features like power steering, cruise control, a trailer brake controller, and air conditioning.
The 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine powers the rear wheels through a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission. According to the seller, the transmission was overhauled in July 2022, and an engine oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. The van is equipped with factory-fitted heavy-duty springs and shocks, making it a good base for a future camper conversion. The G20 Beauville Sportvan is offered on Bring a Trailer with manufacturer’s literature, service records, and a service manual.
