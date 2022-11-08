Groovy 1977 Fully-Customized G20 Chevy Hippy Van Roars to Life After Sitting for 29 Years

The G-Series Chevrolet van will go down in history as one of the longest-produced vehicle platforms by General Motors. The third-generation G-Series, which began production in 1970, was a massive hit in the market, running for 26 years.
Despite introducing a passenger van variable, most buyers preferred the commercial version since it offered the opportunity for customization.
Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel stumbled upon a groovy, fully-customized 1977 Chevrolet G-Series Caravan van that had been abandoned for 29 years.
According to Mortske, the van’s first owner bought it new (bare bone rig) and had it customized with fresh paint and interior. It changed several hands within his neighborhood since. His friend, who was clearing the previous owner’s estate, saw it and reached out.
“He was using this thing for storage. It sounds like there was a bunch of torque converters, parts, and stuff in it,” Mortske explained the van’s history.
It’s not a surprise the third generation of the G-Series caught on as a popular choice for owners looking for reliable vans. Its new front-engine layout, great design, and C/K truck series DNA made it unyielding.
Mortske’s ’77 Chevy Caravan was customized to be the ultimate hippy van. It had pleated door panels, shaggy bottoms and floors, plaid high bucket seats, a fur-lined ceiling, and a bed in the back. It also had a Craig Road Rated receiver, speakers on the doors, and a matching equalizer.
Under the hood, the groovy 70s van had a 350 cu. in 5.7-liter small block V8 engine paired to a TH350 three-speed transmission.
Since it didn't have a key, Morstke had to bypass the ignition lock cylinder. It lit right up on the first attempt, even though it had a notable vacuum leak and needed carburetor service.
Mortske is looking to sell this 1977 Chevy Caravan for $1,200 ‘as is.’ The interior and suspension need a lot of love.
Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel stumbled upon a groovy, fully-customized 1977 Chevrolet G-Series Caravan van that had been abandoned for 29 years.
According to Mortske, the van’s first owner bought it new (bare bone rig) and had it customized with fresh paint and interior. It changed several hands within his neighborhood since. His friend, who was clearing the previous owner’s estate, saw it and reached out.
“He was using this thing for storage. It sounds like there was a bunch of torque converters, parts, and stuff in it,” Mortske explained the van’s history.
It’s not a surprise the third generation of the G-Series caught on as a popular choice for owners looking for reliable vans. Its new front-engine layout, great design, and C/K truck series DNA made it unyielding.
Mortske’s ’77 Chevy Caravan was customized to be the ultimate hippy van. It had pleated door panels, shaggy bottoms and floors, plaid high bucket seats, a fur-lined ceiling, and a bed in the back. It also had a Craig Road Rated receiver, speakers on the doors, and a matching equalizer.
Under the hood, the groovy 70s van had a 350 cu. in 5.7-liter small block V8 engine paired to a TH350 three-speed transmission.
Since it didn't have a key, Morstke had to bypass the ignition lock cylinder. It lit right up on the first attempt, even though it had a notable vacuum leak and needed carburetor service.
Mortske is looking to sell this 1977 Chevy Caravan for $1,200 ‘as is.’ The interior and suspension need a lot of love.