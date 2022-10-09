The GMC Motorhome Was the Best Thing Coming Out of GM's Stable, This 1978 Royale Proves It

The GMC Motorhome was produced for just six years, but it put a lasting mark on the RV market. Unlike everything at the time, this was not built on top of a truck chassis. Instead, General Motors has decided to offer something unique, a custom build from the ground up. GMC signed the design and engineering for the Motorhome and subsequently built the entire vehicles and the interiors in-house.
It was one of the most forward-thinking designs that GM has ever made. Those were great times when GM also launched the widely acclaimed third-generation G-Series vans. The futuristic shape is attractive even by today’s standards, but it was pure science fiction back then. The cockpit was nothing the world had ever seen, and the technical solutions were out of this world.
GMC opted for an intriguing configuration to save space inside the cabin. Instead of a rear-wheel drive platform, which posed space problems because of the drive shaft, the Motorhome had a front-wheel-drive transaxle, which GM called Unified Powerplant Package. To be sure, it already used this for the Oldsmobile Toronado and Cadillac Eldorado, but the UPP truly shined with the GMC Motorhome.
Two versions of the GMC Motorhome were built: a 23-foot (7-meter) variant called Birchaven and a 26-foot (7.90-meter) variant named Royale. Many people today would prefer the shorter-wheelbase version, but at the time, GMC built around 90% of the Motorhomes in the Royale variant. Both offer an incredibly well-thought-out interior and amenities. The fact that three of every four Motorhomes built are still in use today speaks volumes about their quality.
If you’re wondering where to get one of those miracle RVs, they are still floating around, but few are ever listed for sale. There is an active community and parts suppliers to keep these babies going, so many change owners under the radar. Luckily, if you’re interested, we’ve found a very well-maintained example on Bring a Trailer.
Built for the 1978 model year, this Motorhome Royale is among the latest produced by GMC. Like other late-production units, it is powered by a 403ci 6.6-liter V8 engine mated to a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transaxle. With its own water reserves and a 6,000-watt Onan generator, this is properly configured for off-grid adventure, allowing you to spend extended periods away from civilization.
The rear cabin is where all the magic resides. There’s a dinette and a kitchen toward the front, with a double-basin sink, a Magic Chef range, a refrigerator/freezer, and a microwave oven. The dinette converts into a sleeping area, not that there is a lack of such arrangements, considering that the rear sleeping area offers four beds. The lavatory features a dry bath with a handheld shower, a toilet, and a sink. There’s even a central vacuum system to keep the Motorhome clean.
This 1978 GMC Motorhome is now live on Bring a Trailer, and the highest bid shows a measly $6,000. Usually, GMC Motorhomes sell for around $30,000, but we’ve seen cases when more than $46,000 was offered. Either way, prepare for the bids to become bolder as the auction nears its end in five days.
