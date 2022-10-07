Amazing 1978 Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van Is the Perfect Embodiment of the '70s Zeitgeist

We’re again encountering a fine example of the third-generation Chevrolet G-Series vans, built from 1970 until 1996. This one is a 1978 G20, which presents today as if the time has stood still. We’re confident this is one of the best G20s we’ve found in a while.
We’ve talked many times about the third-generation Chevrolet G-Series vans, of which I am a big fan. They come from times when General Motors could be suspected of forward-thinking, and the fact that they remained in production for almost three decades speaks volumes about their mindset. The underpinnings of the C/K trucks conveyed a sense of indestructibility, which is something you cannot say of any car models selling today.
And this seems to be the case indeed, judging by how this 44 years-old van looks and drives. It’s not perfect, by all means, but it is so close to perfection that it fits the automotive Nirvana. If you’re wondering how it was possible to keep it in such good shape, you must know that the original owner stored it on blocks in a garage for most of the ownership. Indeed, after buying it new in 1978, the original owner drove it for just 33k miles (53k kilometers) before placing it in long-time storage inside a garage.
The seller acquired it last year and only put around 1,000 miles on it, so this is an almost new G-Series van. It’s also the perfect embodiment of the ’70s van conversion scene, complete with shag carpet, wood paneling, two-tone suede-like and vinyl interior, and flared fenders. It’s powered by a 350ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The seller reports that the rear axle was refurbished with replacement bearings, seals, and gears.
The cabin is the best part of this G20. Unlike other conversion vans, this actually shows taste. It features swiveling captain’s chairs front and rear trimmed in beige cloth with brown vinyl trim. The rear sofa folds into a bed, while a table with four cup holders can be repositioned to accommodate various seating configurations. The van sells on Bring a Trailer, along with a Panasonic FM stereo headset, an 8-track tape player, and a pair of speakers.
