Cake Unveils Bukk Motorcross Platform and It's a Monster With More Torque Than Most Cars

That’s right folks. Cake, the Swedish designer and manufacturer of EVs is at it again. This time around, we’re being presented with what can be considered the newest flagship from this brand. Why flagship? Just keep reading for the next few minutes or so, and all will be revealed.
How did we get here? Well, the Cake story begins back in 2016 when Stefan Ytterborn sought to “create electric motorcycles that would combine excitement with responsibility while inspiring the shift to a zero-emission society.” The result? A brand of EVs that’s been taking the world by storm since day one, showing everyone and veterans of the motocross game that electricity can be one tasty slice of, well, Cake. After three successfully designed platforms for urban, on-road, and off-road use, we’re now staring down at the Bukk’s antlers, aka handlebars.
Yup, this is it, quite possibly the one and only electric motocross bike you may ever need to buy, at least until you’ve destroyed it anyway, the Bukk, 85 kilograms of pure power, speed, and suspension. Yes, people, 85 kilograms (187 pounds) is all this jacked-up two-wheeler comes across weighing. Nonetheless, there’s so much more to this beast, so let’s keep going.
best buddies, each mounted on their Bukks. With a twist of the throttle and the whine of an electric motor, you start to get a feeling for this trinket’s 420 Nm of rear-wheel torque. That’s 310 ft-lbs of muscle! Suddenly, your front wheel kicks up, and you find yourself in a position often encountered on a motocross bike; enjoy it.
With the front wheel back in its proper place and a climbable ridge coming up, it’s time to get a feel for the 136-centimeter (53.5-inch) wheelbase and all the little suspension goodies you’re looking at. At the front, a 43-millimeter (1.7-inch) WP Cone Valve air fork boasts 278 millimeters (11 inches) of travel, while the rear shock, custom-built by Öhlins for Cake, brings 297 millimeters (11.7 inches) of softness. 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) of ground clearance is sure to rise above any debris or obstacles you encounter.
Hey! You made it just before the sun unveils your garden of off-roading delights. Take a moment. Breathe in the fresh air. Let the sun warm your bones because before you know it, you’ll embark upon a downhill journey that will test the 4-piston front brake with a 260-millimeter (10-inch) rotor while the rear 2-piston and 220-millimeter (8.7-inch) disc is basically there for control. Go ahead, let it rip for up to 3 hours of trail or enduro riding at speeds of over 100 kph (62 mph). All of it, with up to 16 kW (21.5 hp) of output. Do I need to say anything else? Ok, fine; there’s something in the spec sheet about three regenerative braking modes too.
Swedish style, with nothing more than the essentials you need to power through dirt, grime, the air, and on tracks. The base for this bugger is nothing more than a 6061 aluminum frame, extruded, forged, and machined into the shape you see.
Now, here’s the catch. Cake states that only 50 of these buggers will be built. If they don’t sell all their models at this year’s EICAM, you stand a chance of grabbing one yourself. But you will need €14,970 ($14,770 at current exchange rates) to do so. If you don’t, it’s time to start praying to your gods that they push through with another batch soon because this “Cake” batter looks so damn tasty!
How did we get here? Well, the Cake story begins back in 2016 when Stefan Ytterborn sought to “create electric motorcycles that would combine excitement with responsibility while inspiring the shift to a zero-emission society.” The result? A brand of EVs that’s been taking the world by storm since day one, showing everyone and veterans of the motocross game that electricity can be one tasty slice of, well, Cake. After three successfully designed platforms for urban, on-road, and off-road use, we’re now staring down at the Bukk’s antlers, aka handlebars.
Yup, this is it, quite possibly the one and only electric motocross bike you may ever need to buy, at least until you’ve destroyed it anyway, the Bukk, 85 kilograms of pure power, speed, and suspension. Yes, people, 85 kilograms (187 pounds) is all this jacked-up two-wheeler comes across weighing. Nonetheless, there’s so much more to this beast, so let’s keep going.
best buddies, each mounted on their Bukks. With a twist of the throttle and the whine of an electric motor, you start to get a feeling for this trinket’s 420 Nm of rear-wheel torque. That’s 310 ft-lbs of muscle! Suddenly, your front wheel kicks up, and you find yourself in a position often encountered on a motocross bike; enjoy it.
With the front wheel back in its proper place and a climbable ridge coming up, it’s time to get a feel for the 136-centimeter (53.5-inch) wheelbase and all the little suspension goodies you’re looking at. At the front, a 43-millimeter (1.7-inch) WP Cone Valve air fork boasts 278 millimeters (11 inches) of travel, while the rear shock, custom-built by Öhlins for Cake, brings 297 millimeters (11.7 inches) of softness. 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) of ground clearance is sure to rise above any debris or obstacles you encounter.
Hey! You made it just before the sun unveils your garden of off-roading delights. Take a moment. Breathe in the fresh air. Let the sun warm your bones because before you know it, you’ll embark upon a downhill journey that will test the 4-piston front brake with a 260-millimeter (10-inch) rotor while the rear 2-piston and 220-millimeter (8.7-inch) disc is basically there for control. Go ahead, let it rip for up to 3 hours of trail or enduro riding at speeds of over 100 kph (62 mph). All of it, with up to 16 kW (21.5 hp) of output. Do I need to say anything else? Ok, fine; there’s something in the spec sheet about three regenerative braking modes too.
Swedish style, with nothing more than the essentials you need to power through dirt, grime, the air, and on tracks. The base for this bugger is nothing more than a 6061 aluminum frame, extruded, forged, and machined into the shape you see.
Now, here’s the catch. Cake states that only 50 of these buggers will be built. If they don’t sell all their models at this year’s EICAM, you stand a chance of grabbing one yourself. But you will need €14,970 ($14,770 at current exchange rates) to do so. If you don’t, it’s time to start praying to your gods that they push through with another batch soon because this “Cake” batter looks so damn tasty!