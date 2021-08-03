2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Is All About Racing, Designed for Young Riders

KTM just introduced the 2022 trim for its 50 SX Factory Edition racing bike for junior riders. Premium components and the same successful platform introduced in 2020 make this motocross model perfect for young adrenaline-seeking riders.
Even though it’s designed for juniors, the 50 SX Factory Edition is still purebred, equipped with premium components that offer the same racing capabilities as the full-sized Factory Edition bikes.
The 50 SX has a compact, 50cc two-stroke engine with a three-shaft design that offers great handling. You can adjust the centrifugal clutch to the rider’s needs within just a few minutes and the entire clutch configuration delivers enhanced power. KTM made the 2022 edition even faster with the reworked carburetor setting, the new engine, and a smaller rear sprocket.
It’s got the blue grippy race seat and those special Factory Edition graphics with race-inspired colors. KTM made the grips gray and the chain guide has orange inserts. The bike is equipped with Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires.
Other highlights of the 50 SX are the FMF (Flying Machine Factory) pipe and silencer, and a light, but solid frame, made of chromium-molybdenum. This frame offers great stability and precise cornering.
KTM equipped the motocross bike with disc brakes that have a diameter of 6.2 in (160mm), both the front and the rear brake.
Control is enhanced by the aluminum alloy handlebar which is also comfortable and offers a great feel. The grips have a diameter of 1.1-inch (28mm), making the bike suitable even to younger riders with smaller hands.
Without fuel, the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition weighs approximately 91 lbs (41.5 kg) and has a tank capacity of approximately 2.3 liters.
KTM introduced the 2022 SX Factory Edition during this year’s Loretta Lynn AMA Amateur National Championship, the largest amateur motocross event in the US. The manufacturer claims the bike will arrive at dealerships sometime this month.
