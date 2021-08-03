More Extreme Toyota GR Yaris Spied at the Nurburgring With Big Wing, Other Mods

As if the regular GR Yaris wasn’t hot enough, Toyota has started testing an even more extreme version that will further lift the bar for supermini hot hatchbacks.
The mysterious model was first seen at the Nurburgring last fall, and more recently, it returned to the (in)famous German racetrack for more testing, which is where our spies snapped this prototype.
Presumably put through its paces by a professional racing driver, this Toyota GR Yaris, referred to by some as the GR Yaris Extreme and Yaris GRMN, has a pair of big air vents behind the front wheels.
Moving further back, we can see that it features what appear to be side canards, wrapped in black tape, which can also be found on the roof that might otherwise be made of carbon fiber. The biggest update, however, is the big, two-piece wing, which should increase the car’s downforce on the rear axle.
The measuring equipment is still present, at the back and on the rear wheels, telling us that it will probably be a while until the model celebrates its official unveiling. Our spy photographers, who couldn’t get close enough to this prototype to capture a few images of the cockpit too, believe that it might debut sometime next year.
Supposedly a more track-focused version of the GR Yaris, in turn a hot hatch with rallying DNA, built on a combination of the GA-B (normal Yaris) and GA-C (Corolla) platforms, the more extreme specification could boast a bit more power.
However, that’s pure speculation for now, and with 257 HP (261 PS / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque produced by the 1.6-liter three-pot in the European-spec, and 268 HP (272 PS / 200 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) in the Japanese model, it’s not like it lacks in this department.
The engine is connected to a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, with two limited-slip differentials available as an option, and rockets the small hatch to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 5.5 seconds, up to a limited top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).
