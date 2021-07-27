Striatus Is World’s First Freestanding Concrete 3D Printed Bridge In Venice

4 Custom KTM 390 Duke Looks Seriously Menacing After Visiting Rajputana’s Moto Lab

2 KTM RC 8C Sold Out in 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds, Must Be the Bike’s First Record

1 Over 500 Hours of Painstaking Labor Were Invested Into This Custom Ducati 900SS

More on this:

KTM 390 Duke Becomes a Unique Neo-Retro Scrambler, Looks Prepped for Armageddon

Conquering the post-apocalyptic wasteland is no big deal for this otherworldly custom Duke. 8 photos



The four-stroke powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion by means of a chain final drive. Thanks to these competent characteristics, its striking design elements and an affordable price tag, the



On that note, let’s see how this fiend morphed into a neo-retro scrambler at the hands of a lesser-known enterprise based in Mumbai, India. The entity in question goes by the name of Busy People, and this particular project takes the cake for being the most remarkable venture you’ll find in their portfolio.



After stripping the 2018 MY bike naked of its stock bodywork, the BP specialists proceeded to manufacture a bespoke outfit in-house. The new attire consists of a grilled headlight housing, hand-shaped fenders and an aluminum fuel tank that looks utterly sensational in its simplicity.



At the rear end, these items are complemented by a custom subframe, which supports a solo saddle, LED lighting and a rugged tail section. Up front, the Duke sports a Galfer brake rotor, fresh handlebars and a state-of-the-art LED headlight from JW Speaker.



In terms of footwear, the In our day and age, the beloved KTM 390 Duke is arguably one of the absolute best small-displacement motorcycles out there. It is powered by a liquid-cooled 373cc single-cylinder engine that boasts a compression ratio of no less than 12.6:1. At 9,500 revs, the mill is capable of producing up to 44 ponies, along with a torque output of about 27 pound-feet (37 Nm) lower down the rpm range.The four-stroke powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion by means of a chain final drive. Thanks to these competent characteristics, its striking design elements and an affordable price tag, the Duke was destined to not only become a hot pick for entry-level riders, but for motorcycle customization workshops as well.On that note, let’s see how this fiend morphed into a neo-retro scrambler at the hands of a lesser-known enterprise based in Mumbai, India. The entity in question goes by the name of Busy People, and this particular project takes the cake for being the most remarkable venture you’ll find in their portfolio.After stripping the 2018 MY bike naked of its stock bodywork, the BP specialists proceeded to manufacture a bespoke outfit in-house. The new attire consists of a grilled headlight housing, hand-shaped fenders and an aluminum fuel tank that looks utterly sensational in its simplicity.At the rear end, these items are complemented by a custom subframe, which supports a solo saddle, LED lighting and a rugged tail section. Up front, the Duke sports a Galfer brake rotor, fresh handlebars and a state-of-the-art LED headlight from JW Speaker.In terms of footwear, the predator crawls on a sexy pair of laced Akront hoops, with a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. For ample grip on and off the road, their rims are enveloped in high-grade Scorpion Rally STR rubber from Pirelli’s range.