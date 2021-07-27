2024 Toyota Hilux Rendered With 2022 Land Cruiser Styling Cues

More on this:

If we’re lucky, the Japanese automaker will sweeten the deal with the GR Hilux, a go-faster variant inspired by the Dakar Rally-winning race truck. That’s when the Hilux grew into a mid-size workhorse, and believe it or not, Toyota waited until 2015 for a ground-up redesign. Facelifted in 2020, the eighth gen is expected to soldier on through 2024 as per recent reports.Regardless of what rumors may suggest, we know one thing for certain. Just like the LC300 and third-gen Tundra, the brand-new model will feature a thoroughly modern body-on-frame architecture known as the TNGA-F . Alternately referred to as F1, this platform will be shared with the Prado as well as the Lexus GX and Tacoma pickup for the North American market.Pixel wizard Kleber Silva took the liberty of imagining the 2024 model year Hilux with front-end styling from the Land Cruiser 300, and at first glance, it’s a fitting mashup. The rear could use cooler taillights, but don’t forget that nobody except Toyota knows how the mid-size pickup actually looks.The concept artist has also rendered the interior with a similar touchscreen, instrument cluster, shift knob, center console, and dashboard as the LC300. Be that as it may, the Hilux is likely to share more interior bits and pieces with the gen-three Tundra rather than the V6-powered sport utility vehicle.Speaking of which, the Hilux and Tacoma are getting four-cylinder engines for the lowest specifications available and V6 options for the sake of capability. The range-topping powerplant could be similar to the iForce Max of the 2022 Toyota Tundra , namely a hybrid-assisted V6 with a couple of boosty snails for superior low-down torque and work-related capability. And naturally, the outgoing transmission will be swapped out in favor of a 10-speed auto.If we’re lucky, the Japanese automaker will sweeten the deal with the GR Hilux, a go-faster variant inspired by the Dakar Rally-winning race truck.