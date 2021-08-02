Honda Redesigns Its Iconic CRF250R Motocross Bike, Boosts Its Power and Speed

Honda CRF250R is an icon, a reference motocross bike with a global reputation. A lot has been improved in the model since its launch in 2004, and Honda wants to continue raising the bar with the 2022 version. The two-wheeler has been redesigned to be faster, stronger, and lighter.
Next year’s CRF250R brings changes and updates both in terms of chassis and engine, to offer improved acceleration and better endurance over a race distance, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
With the engine delivering more power, the chassis had to be modified as well, to reduce the overall weight of the bike and also make sure it maintains its stability and rideability. Thus, Honda increased ground clearance by 3 mm (0.11 inches) and made the wheelbase shorter (it is now 58.1 inches/147.5 cm). The chassis of the bike now borrows from the look and traits of the CRF450R. In the 2022 model, the aluminum frame is 1.5 pounds (0.6 kg) lighter.
Honda increased the power of the new CRF250R by 20 percent at 6,500 rpm. The 249cc single-cylinder, four-valve engine comes with changes in the shape of the airbox, increasing its capacity by 78 percent.
There have also been upgrades in terms of the four-valve cylinder head and the exhaust system, which now only uses one straight exhaust port, for improved torque and low-rpm drivability. In terms of transmission, the 2022 model has an improved feel in upshifts and downshifts between the second and third gear. The shift drum is also 17 percent lighter.
Honda redesigned the suspension as well, offering better traction and cornering. It equipped the 2022 model with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires, great for soft and intermediate terrain.
The 2022 CRF250R will become available later this month.
Both the pricing for the CFR250R as well as the CRF250RX has been announced, with the first one starting at $8,099 and the latter costing you $8,499.
