Feast Your Eyes on the Almighty Porsche 935 Kremer Spitting Flames at Monza

Porsche became a dominant force in the top-tier endurance racing scene in the 1970s thanks to monsters like the 917 and 936. But the German company also took other motorsport categories by storm with beefed-up iterations of the 911.
The latter rose to fame in the World Rally Championship, while subsequent iterations went on to win the Trans-Am series. But the most powerful and successful 911 didn't have a "911" badge. In 1976, Porsche unleashed the 935, the most radical version of the road-going 911 Turbo, also known as the 930.
Produced from 1976 to 1981 in various iterations, the twin-turbocharged 935 went on to win more than 150 races through 1984. It took the overall win at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans against faster prototypes and won the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring six times each.
It was also undefeated in the German DRM championship between 1977 and 1979 and helped Porsche win the FIA World Championship for Makes each year from 1976 to 1979. All told, the 935 was the car to beat in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
But Porsche isn't the only company that should get credit for the 935's success. When Porsche refused to sell late evolution versions of the race car to privateers, Kremer Racing stepped in with its own take on the 935. The Cologne-based shop developed four different variants of the 935, including the K3 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The car you'll see below is also a K3 and it has quite an interesting story. It left the factory as a 935/77A customer car for Gelo Racing and it was sold to the famous Jolly Club outfit in 1978. It was upgraded to Kremer K3 specification in 1980 and showed up at the 24 Hours of Daytona with a Coca-Cola livery. In 1981, this 935 finished second overall at Sebring.
Now a restored classic, the 935 K3 spends its retirement years at historic racing events. It was most recently spotted at the Monza Circuit in Italy during the Monza Historic by Peter Auto.
Not only a great sight thanks to its blue livery that harkens back to its appearance at the 12 Hours of Sebring, this K3 is also a feast to the ears with that twin-turbo flat-six engine screaming under the rear hood. Hit the play button below to check it out and be sure to keep an eye out for the flame-spitting, center-mounted exhaust.
Produced from 1976 to 1981 in various iterations, the twin-turbocharged 935 went on to win more than 150 races through 1984. It took the overall win at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans against faster prototypes and won the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring six times each.
It was also undefeated in the German DRM championship between 1977 and 1979 and helped Porsche win the FIA World Championship for Makes each year from 1976 to 1979. All told, the 935 was the car to beat in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
But Porsche isn't the only company that should get credit for the 935's success. When Porsche refused to sell late evolution versions of the race car to privateers, Kremer Racing stepped in with its own take on the 935. The Cologne-based shop developed four different variants of the 935, including the K3 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The car you'll see below is also a K3 and it has quite an interesting story. It left the factory as a 935/77A customer car for Gelo Racing and it was sold to the famous Jolly Club outfit in 1978. It was upgraded to Kremer K3 specification in 1980 and showed up at the 24 Hours of Daytona with a Coca-Cola livery. In 1981, this 935 finished second overall at Sebring.
Now a restored classic, the 935 K3 spends its retirement years at historic racing events. It was most recently spotted at the Monza Circuit in Italy during the Monza Historic by Peter Auto.
Not only a great sight thanks to its blue livery that harkens back to its appearance at the 12 Hours of Sebring, this K3 is also a feast to the ears with that twin-turbo flat-six engine screaming under the rear hood. Hit the play button below to check it out and be sure to keep an eye out for the flame-spitting, center-mounted exhaust.