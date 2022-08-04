Ford Bronco Van Is Bad With a Capital 'B', Wants to Render SUVs Useless

Ever since the grand unveiling two years ago, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has found a cozy spot in the segment as a proper alternative to the Jeep Wrangler.
So far, we have seen it put its money where its mouth is in all sorts of challenges, some more difficult than others, and we’ve also seen the constant expansion of the family, which also comprises a range-topping flavor that adds the Raptor suffix.
Now, let’s get back to the aforementioned challenges, with emphasis on off-roading, as the Bronco has been turned once again into a van. Or better said digitally turned, because the pictures in question are nothing more than simple renderings that have samirscustoms behind them, the same pixel manipulator who sketched it out with different attire last winter.
Truth be told, the latest take on the Ford Bronco Van doesn’t look that different overall, though it does boast a stealthier design. Matte black is the dominating shade here, applied to all body panels, from the custom front bumper to the new rear tailgate, comprising the roof, quarter panels, doors, and fender flares, too.
Featuring extremely short overhangs and the typical Bronco face, this hypothetical off-roading van is ready for an adventure beyond paved roads. It has a very generous ground clearance, reworked suspension, and chunky tires wrapped around the rather big concave wheels. A pair of LED light bars attached to the roof, right above the windscreen, turns night into day at the push of a button. Behind it, it has a roof rack, with some custom boxes on top of it, and out back, there is a full-size spare.
A digital look inside and under the hood, would have been more than welcome, but it is what it is. And we cannot end this story without popping the question: would you consider buying it as an alternative to SUVs?
