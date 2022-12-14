Lamborghini MVF22, a CGI Project Inspired by the F-22 Raptor, Might Come to Life

The exotic Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini has enough work for the upcoming period. After all, it needs to fend off the Purosangue and XM attack on its Urus super-SUV and also come up with new ideas.
The latter are naturally related to the Aventador successor, as well as the recent introduction of the cool, adventurous Huracan Sterrato, which is their last non-hybrid model ever to be launched. But that is only happening in the real world. Over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, only the sky is the limit – and in the stratosphere patrols the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor stealth tactical fighter aircraft.
Well, at least this is the vision shared by Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, who has decided to reveal a months-long digital build project entitled ‘Lamborghini MVF22.’ As the name suggests, it is directly inspired by the twin-engine, all-weather multi-role USAF fighter and is not based on any existing Lamborghini.
Curiously, the author did hint at the older Murcielago in the hashtags, but this Lambo ‘MVF22’ sure looks nothing like Aventador’s predecessor. Instead, it has a futuristic, fighter jet-style inspired design (even more so than Lambo’s OEM style, that is) and is the result of “a lot of effort (put) to create something new.”
Interestingly, the pixel master did announce this F-22 Raptor-inspired Lamborghini is not just a figment of the imagination and will not remain merely wishful thinking for long. Instead, this will eventually turn into a real machine, potentially with the assistance of Phong Wrapstyle, an aftermarket outlet from Vietnam focused on automotive, aircraft, and boat creations.
Of course, do take all this with a grain of salt as for now all we see are some behind-the-scenes making-of drawings of the Lamborghini ‘MVF22’ project and there are no technical specifications to speak of, either. Well, hopefully, it’s not just vaporware because it looks decidedly stealthy yet feisty!
Well, at least this is the vision shared by Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, who has decided to reveal a months-long digital build project entitled ‘Lamborghini MVF22.’ As the name suggests, it is directly inspired by the twin-engine, all-weather multi-role USAF fighter and is not based on any existing Lamborghini.
Curiously, the author did hint at the older Murcielago in the hashtags, but this Lambo ‘MVF22’ sure looks nothing like Aventador’s predecessor. Instead, it has a futuristic, fighter jet-style inspired design (even more so than Lambo’s OEM style, that is) and is the result of “a lot of effort (put) to create something new.”
Interestingly, the pixel master did announce this F-22 Raptor-inspired Lamborghini is not just a figment of the imagination and will not remain merely wishful thinking for long. Instead, this will eventually turn into a real machine, potentially with the assistance of Phong Wrapstyle, an aftermarket outlet from Vietnam focused on automotive, aircraft, and boat creations.
Of course, do take all this with a grain of salt as for now all we see are some behind-the-scenes making-of drawings of the Lamborghini ‘MVF22’ project and there are no technical specifications to speak of, either. Well, hopefully, it’s not just vaporware because it looks decidedly stealthy yet feisty!