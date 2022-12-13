New 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Immune to the Cold as Grille Unofficially Grows Bigger

It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve written anything on the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and back then, we dealt with an unofficial rendering. The same goes for our latest encounter with the executive sedan from the Stuttgart marque, albeit this one has a different artist behind it.
Shared by Kolesa a few hours ago, the CGIs try to preview the design of the car that will still take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. It has an evolutionary design, inspired by both the smaller C-Class and the larger S-Class, and it is probably a few weeks or months away from being unveiled.
In a side-by-side comparison with the scooped prototypes, you might be tempted to think that this is an unrealistic virtual take on it. But you’d be wrong, because a few leaks, dating back to last month, have revealed a very similar face, with a larger grille compared to the one equipping the current E-Class, and headlamps and front bumper that appear to be spot on to these digital illustrations.
Everything seems to be correct when it comes to the profile, bar the wheels, as we haven’t seen them on the prototypes. Flush-mounted door handles, and discreet lines running from the front to the rear fenders, as well as the chrome trim surrounding the side windows, and the side skirts remain faithful to the ones of the real car. There is a bit of controversy when it comes to the back end, as it remains to be seen whether it will look like this.
The all-new 2024 E-Class is understood to be built on the MRA II architecture, which is the foundation stone of the latest C- and S-Class, as well as the Maybach S-Class, and the GLC premium compact crossover. In all likelihood, it will be offered with electrified and gasoline engines in most markets, and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Europe will get one or two diesel units too.
