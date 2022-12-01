2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Introduced With More Gear and New LS Black Edition Model

After Renault and Nissan, it’s now time for Mitsubishi to upgrade its mid-size crossover for the 2023 model year in Australia. The Outlander is up for grabs, in different configurations, and deliveries will commence in January.
Making its debut on the range-topping Exceed and Exceed Tourer is the MI-PILOT bundle of safety gear, with additional functionality to the adaptive cruise control, steering control assistance for the lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist, speed limit assist with traffic sign recognition, and touch sensors on the steering wheel.
Moreover, these two grades also feature heated steering wheel as standard, and the better-equipped variant gains heated rear seats, and more two-tone paint finishes on the outside. These are the Black Mica roof with Sterling Silver and Titanium, and they join the Black Diamond with Deep Bronze roof, and White Diamond with Black Mica roof.
Another novelty represents the introduction of the Outlander LS Black Edition. It is based on the front-wheel drive LS, with the 5+2 seating configuration, and comes with 20-inch alloys, black exterior trim on the grille, side mirror caps, and lower sections of the front and rear bumpers, and premium paint. On the inside, it has black headliner and pillars, black laser-etched gearshift panel, and suede upholstery with synthetic leather bolstering.
All versions of the 2023 Outlander get rear AEB functionality at no extra cost, and auto-hold with ‘last’ memory function. The ES grade has rear cross traffic alert, and auto high beams, and an 8-inch infotainment system that replaces the 9-inch one due to the “ongoing parts supply constraints,” Mitsubishi says.
A 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine supplies the power across range, making 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) at 6,000 rpm, and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) of torque at 3,600 rpm, feeding either the front wheels, or both axles, depending on the model.
Pricing for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at AU$36,240 (US$24,375) for the 2WD ES, AU$39,740 (US$26,725) for the 2WD LS, AU$41,490 (US$27,905) for the 2WD LS Black Edition, and AU$43,240 (US$29,080) for the 2WD Aspire. The AWD models comprise the ES, LS, Aspire, Exceed, and Exceed Tourer, and they start at AU$38,740 (US$26,055), AU$42,240 (US$28,410), AU$45,740 (US$30,760), AU$50,990 (US$34,295), and AU$53,490 (US$35,975) respectively.
